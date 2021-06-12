Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Miitopia
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. Super Mario Party
  10. Game Builder Garage
  11. New Pokemon Snap
  12. This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  13. Mortal Kombat 11
  14. Overcooked 2
  15. Monopoly
  16. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  17. Overcooked: Special Edition
  18. NBA 2K21
  19. Unravel Two
  20. American Fugitive
  21. Monster Hunter Rise
  22. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  23. Subnautica
  24. Pokemon Sword
  25. Cuphead
  26. Hungry Shark World
  27. Just Dance 2021
  28. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  29. Subnautica: Below Zero
  30. Dragon Quest

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. American Fugitive
  4. Subnautica
  5. Cuphead
  6. Hungry Shar World
  7. Subnautica: Below Zero
  8. Dragon Quest
  9. Minecraft Dungeons
  10. Griftlands
  11. Human: Fall Flat
  12. Hollow Knight
  13. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  14. Blasphemous
  15. Cattails
  16. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
  17. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
  18. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  19. The Almost Gone
  20. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  21. Dragon Quest III
  22. .cat
  23. Little Nightmares
  24. Hentai vs. Evil
  25. Stick Fight: The Game
  26. Dragon Quest II
  27. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
  28. Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection
  29. The Room
  30. Car Mechanic Simulator
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

