Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Among Us
- Miitopia
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
- Game Builder Garage
- New Pokemon Snap
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Overcooked 2
- Monopoly
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- NBA 2K21
- Unravel Two
- American Fugitive
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Subnautica
- Pokemon Sword
- Cuphead
- Hungry Shark World
- Just Dance 2021
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Dragon Quest
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- American Fugitive
- Subnautica
- Cuphead
- Hungry Shar World
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Dragon Quest
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Griftlands
- Human: Fall Flat
- Hollow Knight
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Blasphemous
- Cattails
- Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- The Almost Gone
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dragon Quest III
- .cat
- Little Nightmares
- Hentai vs. Evil
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Dragon Quest II
- Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
- Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection
- The Room
- Car Mechanic Simulator