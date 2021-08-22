La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Secret Neighbor, Ultra Age, Prinny, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !

Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Murder Diaries – 7.8GB

Secret Neighbor – 5.0GB

Ultra Age – 4.3GB

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask – 4.3GB

Inked: A Tale of Love – 3.4GB

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters – 3.3GB

The Magnificent Trufflepigs – 1.4GB

Rustler – 1.3GB

Smashing the Battle Ghost Soul – 1.2GB

Dice Legacy – 1.2GB

Off The Road Unleashed – 855MB

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered – 721MB

Pretty Girls Panic! – 580MB

A Night at the Races – 484MB

One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party – 408MB

The Magister – 373MB

Frontier Quest – 368MB

Instant Farmer – 357MB

Residual – 311MB

White Girl – 287MB

Night Flight – 270MB

Sokobond – 266MB

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse – 235MB

Titans Black Ops – 234MB

Magnus Failure – 222MB

Cosmic Express – 221MB

Witch Hunter – 198MB

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build – 168MB

Alveole – 160MB

Hammer 2 Reloaded – 149MB

Orbibot – 145MB

Dark Thrones – 144MB

GLO – 123MB

Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room – 109MB

Pippu: Bauble Quest – 100MB

Have a Blast – 70MB

Shape Suitable – 65MB

BOT.vinnik Chess – 57MB