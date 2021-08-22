La taille eShop des prochaines sorties sur Nintendo Switch (Secret Neighbor, Ultra Age, Prinny, etc.)

Les eShop Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch !
Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Murder Diaries – 7.8GB
Secret Neighbor – 5.0GB
Ultra Age – 4.3GB
Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask – 4.3GB
Inked: A Tale of Love – 3.4GB
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters – 3.3GB
The Magnificent Trufflepigs – 1.4GB
Rustler – 1.3GB
Smashing the Battle Ghost Soul – 1.2GB
Dice Legacy – 1.2GB
Off The Road Unleashed – 855MB
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered – 721MB
Pretty Girls Panic! – 580MB
A Night at the Races – 484MB
One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party – 408MB
The Magister – 373MB
Frontier Quest – 368MB
Instant Farmer – 357MB
Residual – 311MB
White Girl – 287MB
Night Flight – 270MB
Sokobond – 266MB
Ravva and the Cyclops Curse – 235MB
Titans Black Ops – 234MB
Magnus Failure – 222MB
Cosmic Express – 221MB
Witch Hunter – 198MB
A Good Snowman is Hard to Build – 168MB
Alveole – 160MB
Hammer 2 Reloaded – 149MB
Orbibot – 145MB
Dark Thrones – 144MB
GLO – 123MB
Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room – 109MB
Pippu: Bauble Quest – 100MB
Have a Blast – 70MB
Shape Suitable – 65MB
BOT.vinnik Chess – 57MB