Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

6. Among Us

7. Unpacking

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Stardew Valley

11. Monopoly

12. Boomerang Fu

13. Uno

14. Just Dance 2022

15. Hades

16. Unravel Two

17. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

18. Retro Bowl

19. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece

20. Little Nightmares

21. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

22. Cuphead

23. Mortal Kombat 11

24. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

25. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

27. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

28. NBA 2K22

29. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

30. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

Download-Only Games

1. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

2. Among Us

3. Unpacking

4. Stardew Valley

5. Boomerang Fu

6. Uno

7. Retro Bowl

8. Little Nightmares

9. Cuphead

10. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

11. Five Nights at Freddy’s

12. Hollow Knight

13. OlliOlli World

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

15. Figment

16. Hungry Shark World

17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

18. Minigolf Adventure

19. Jet Kave Adventure

20. Astroneer

21. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

23. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

24. Human: Fall Flat

25. Pajama Sam

26. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

27. AER: Memories of Old

28. Hidden Paws

29. Wheel of Fortune

30. Tested on Humans: Escape Room