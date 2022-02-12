Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
6. Among Us
7. Unpacking
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Stardew Valley
11. Monopoly
12. Boomerang Fu
13. Uno
14. Just Dance 2022
15. Hades
16. Unravel Two
17. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
18. Retro Bowl
19. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece
20. Little Nightmares
21. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
22. Cuphead
23. Mortal Kombat 11
24. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
25. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
27. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
28. NBA 2K22
29. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
30. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

Download-Only Games

1. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
2. Among Us
3. Unpacking
4. Stardew Valley
5. Boomerang Fu
6. Uno
7. Retro Bowl
8. Little Nightmares
9. Cuphead
10. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
11. Five Nights at Freddy’s
12. Hollow Knight
13. OlliOlli World
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. Figment
16. Hungry Shark World
17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
18. Minigolf Adventure
19. Jet Kave Adventure
20. Astroneer
21. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
23. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
24. Human: Fall Flat
25. Pajama Sam
26. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
27. AER: Memories of Old
28. Hidden Paws
29. Wheel of Fortune
30. Tested on Humans: Escape Room

