Capcom, IdeaFactory et PQube lancent de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Capcom :
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|dans 11 heures.
|Mega Man 11
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|dans 11 heures.
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Onimusha: Warlords
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|OKAMI HD
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Devil May Cry 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|dans 11 heures.
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,79€
|dans 11 heures.
|Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
|59,99 €
|-33%
|40,19€
|dans 11 heures.
IdeaFactory :
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Mary Skelter 2
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|28-août
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|28-août
|Seven Pirates H
|39,99 €
|-15%
|33,99€
|25-août
PQube :
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Songbird Symphony
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-août
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|28-août
|Arcade Spirits
|19,99 €
|-67%
|6,59€
|28-août
|Evergate
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|28-août
|Root Film
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|28-août
|Nexomon: Extinction
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-août
|Cat Quest
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|28-août
|Aggelos
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|28-août
|Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|28-août
|BUSTAFELLOWS
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|28-août
|Nexomon
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|28-août
|MAGLAM LORD
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|28-août
|Tormented Souls
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|28-août
|METAL MAX Xeno Reborn
|39,99 €
|-15%
|33,99€
|28-août
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|28-août
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
|29,99 €
|-10%
|26,99€
|07-sept
