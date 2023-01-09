Voici les derniers rapports de ventes de Famitsu avec les ventes de consoles et de jeux pour décembre 2022 (du 28 novembre au 25 décembre, soit 4 semaines au total) au Japon sur Nintendo Switch et 3DS avec des ventes dérisoires pour cette dernière.

Top 30 Software (Nintendo Switch)

01./01. [NSW] Pokemon Violet <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 597.738 / 2.042.810 (-59%)

02./04. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 404.501 / 3.848.202 (+52%)

03./02. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 382.947 / 1.261.885 (-56%)

04./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.12.09} (¥7.264) – 227.721 / NEW

05./08. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 138.161 / 1.018.975 (+207%)

06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 111.622 / 5.286.062 (+138%)

07./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 111.238 / 2.896.827 (+124%)

08./03. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet Double Pack {Pokemon Scarlet \ Pokemon Violet} <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥11.960) – 85.679 / 655.139 (-85%)

09./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 74.784 / 5.408.400 (+136%)

10./13. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 72.612 / 1.129.204 (+132%)

11./17. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 72.313 / 1.226.313 (+205%)

12./00. [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.12.13} (¥6.200) – 68.257 / NEW

13./16. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 62.833 / 7.567.484 (+154%)

14./18. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope <SLG> (Nintendo) {2022.12.02} (¥5.980) – 62.770 / 83.348 (+205%)

15./27. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 58.870 / 2.862.826 (+419%)

16./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 57.775 / 129.847 (+199%)

17./14. [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits # <SPT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.10.27} (¥5.980) – 49.803 / 93.680 (+89%)

18./25. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 37.361 / 1.257.411 (+175%)

19./24. [NSW] FIFA 23: Legacy Edition <SPT> (Electronic Arts) {2022.09.30} (¥3.909) – 35.876 / 75.717 (+153%)

20./23. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 34.840 / 1.088.560 (+145%)

21./26. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2020.03.26} (¥7.800) – 34.821 / 263.927 (+162%)

22./00. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night # <ADV> (Aniplex) {2022.12.08} (¥6.000) – 28.993 / NEW

23./21. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 28.608 / 3.737.621 (+57%)

24./28. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! # <SLG> (Ponos) {2020.07.16} (¥3.500) – 27.497 / 304.064 (+164%)

25./00. [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum <RPG> (Nippon Columbia) {2022.12.15} (¥5.800) – 27.067 / NEW

26./00. [NSW] Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star <HOB> (Imagineer) {2022.12.22} (¥6.980) – 26.369 / NEW

27./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 24.902 / 2.529.217

28./29. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe <New Super Mario Bros. U \ New Super Luigi U> <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 24.263 / 1.325.966 (+138%)

29./00. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 23.783 / 1.382.953

30./12. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} (¥7.800) – 23.381 / 276.536 (-26%)

Top 10 Software (Nintendo 3DS)

01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King <RPG> (Square Enix) {2015.08.27} (¥5.980) – 538 / 898.062 (-6%)

02./02. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 – Professional <RPG> (Square Enix) {2017.02.09} (¥5.250) – 450 / 226.763 (+5%)

03./03. [3DS] Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past [Ultimate Hits] <RPG> (Square Enix) {2015.04.16} (¥2.800) – 268 / 84.607 (-7%)

04./06. [3DS] Bravely Default: For the Sequel [Ultimate Hits] <RPG> (Square Enix) {2014.08.07} (¥2.500) – 123 / 60.222 (-3%)

05./04. [3DS] Inazuma Eleven 1 + 2 + 3!! Endou Mamoru Legend <Inazuma Eleven \ Inazuma Eleven 2: Firestorm \ Inazuma Eleven 2: Blizzard \ Inazuma Eleven 3: Lightning Bolt \ Inazuma Eleven 3: Bomb Blast \ Inazuma Eleven 3: Team Ogre Attacks!> <RPG> (Level 5) {2012.12.27} (¥5.524) – 83 / 100.854 (-55%)

06./09. [3DS] Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth <RPG> (Atlus) {2018.11.29} (¥6.980) – 73 / 139.592 (+35%)

07./07. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 63 / 579.248 (-3%)

08./00. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki <RPG> (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) – 48 / 790.264

09./00. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi [Level 5 the Best] <RPG> (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥2.400) – 45 / 20.065

10./00. [3DS] Tales of the Abyss [Welcome Price!!] <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2017.06.01} (¥2.800) – 36 / 11.098

Hardware

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Month | Last Month | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 651.489 | 648.380 | 959.393 | 4.420.033 | 5.175.887 | 27.377.950 | | PS5 # | 218.174 | 188.860 | 75.288 | 1.189.928 | 1.026.456 | 2.507.620 | | XBS # | 4.582 | 17.289 | 8.080 | 122.461 | 65.361 | 208.264 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 874.245 | 854.529 | 1.043.050 | 5.732.422 | 6.351.456 | 30.093.834 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 192.260 | 170.430 | 65.095 | 1.068.595 | 868.645 | 2.170.090 | | PS5DE | 25.914 | 18.430 | 10.193 | 121.333 | 157.811 | 337.530 | | XBS X | 1.687 | 3.017 | 4.344 | 36.330 | 36.149 | 88.707 | | XBS S | 2.895 | 14.272 | 3.736 | 86.131 | 29.212 | 119.557 | |NSWOLED| 421.667 | 462.479 | 502.234 | 2.730.010 | 888.068 | 3.618.078 | | NSW L | 106.677 | 99.812 | 201.511 | 620.137 | 1.289.932 | 5.151.019 | | NSW | 123.145 | 86.089 | 255.648 | 1.069.886 | 2.997.887 | 18.608.853 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+

