NIS America lance les promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. La plupart de ces rabais seront disponibles jusqu’au 12 février 2022.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|Poison Control
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|The Longest Five Minutes
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|The Princess Guide
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|Penny-Punching Princess
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-65%
|17,49€
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,99€
|void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|Prinny 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Bundle
|33,99 €
|-50%
|16,99€
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|29,99 €
|-45%
|16,49€
|Mad Rat Dead
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volumes 1-3 Bundle
|109,99 €
|-28%
|79,74€
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
Laisser un commentaire