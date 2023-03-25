Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Metroid Prime Remastered
4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
5. Minecraft
6. Ori and the Blind Forest
7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
8. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
9. Just Dance 2023 Edition
10. Among Us
11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
12. Luigi’s Mansion 3
13. Stardew Valley
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Windbound
17. Super Mario Odyssey
18. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
20. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
21. Dragon Ball FighterZ
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Pokemon Violet
24. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
25. Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack
26. Have a Nice Death
27. Yoshi’s Crafted World
28. Resident Evil 4
29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
30. NBA 2K23
Download-Only Games
1. Ori and the Blind FOrest
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Windbound
5. Have a Nice Death
6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
7. South Park: The Stick of Truth
8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
10. Subnautica
11. Hungry Shark World
12. Waku Waku Sweets
13. Uno
14. Farm Tycoon
15. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
16. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
17. Hollow Knight
18. Badland
19. Slime Rancher
20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
21. Sherlock Purr
22. The Oregon Trail
23. PowerWash Simulator
24. Real Boxing 2
25. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
26. Figment
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Diablo II: Resurrected
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Ultimate Chicken Horse
