Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Metroid Prime Remastered

4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

5. Minecraft

6. Ori and the Blind Forest

7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

8. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

9. Just Dance 2023 Edition

10. Among Us

11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12. Luigi’s Mansion 3

13. Stardew Valley

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Windbound

17. Super Mario Odyssey

18. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

20. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

21. Dragon Ball FighterZ

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Pokemon Violet

24. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

25. Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack

26. Have a Nice Death

27. Yoshi’s Crafted World

28. Resident Evil 4

29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

30. NBA 2K23

Download-Only Games

1. Ori and the Blind FOrest

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Windbound

5. Have a Nice Death

6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

7. South Park: The Stick of Truth

8. Disney Dreamlight Valley

9. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

10. Subnautica

11. Hungry Shark World

12. Waku Waku Sweets

13. Uno

14. Farm Tycoon

15. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

16. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

17. Hollow Knight

18. Badland

19. Slime Rancher

20. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

21. Sherlock Purr

22. The Oregon Trail

23. PowerWash Simulator

24. Real Boxing 2

25. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

26. Figment

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Diablo II: Resurrected

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Ultimate Chicken Horse