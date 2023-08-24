Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 14 au 20 aout 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

01./01. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 54.904 / 721.281 (-22%)

02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.859 / 5.443.641 (+4%)

03./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 12.861 / 1.833.086 (-18%)

04./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.994 / 3.235.955 (+1%)

05./07. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 7.996 / 5.100.967 (+12%)

06./08. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 7.586 / 4.093.171 (+13%)

07./06. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 7.368 / 1.158.904 (-3%)

08./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.313 / 5.265.833 (-6%)

09./10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.909 / 1.285.614 (-1%)

10./11. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 5.699 / 7.517.866 (+5%)

Ventes hardwares :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 77.780 | 91.744 | 58.396 | 2.612.196 | 2.764.888 | 30.336.243 | | PS5 # | 37.411 | 50.862 | 15.655 | 1.807.808 | 642.901 | 4.185.197 | | XBS # | 1.327 | 2.292 | 9.820 | 83.916 | 172.890 | 482.311 | | PS4 # | 611 | 1.543 | 13 | 51.849 | 603 | 9.469.616 | | 3DS # | 97 | 29 | 152 | 2.439 | 9.158 | 24.600.336 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 117.226 | 146.470 | 84.036 | 4.558.208 | 3.590.440 | 70.265.853 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 34.254 | 45.095 | 14.609 | 1.563.194 | 578.279 | 3.623.139 | | PS5DE | 3.157 | 5.767 | 1.046 | 244.614 | 64.622 | 562.058 | | XBS X | 1.097 | 1.639 | 4.836 | 40.011 | 71.240 | 212.422 | | XBS S | 230 | 653 | 4.984 | 43.905 | 101.650 | 269.889 | |NSWOLED| 61.041 | 71.256 | 31.275 | 1.801.674 | 1.451.693 | 5.373.686 | | NSW L | 7.592 | 8.042 | 11.133 | 353.492 | 451.298 | 5.457.186 | | NSW | 9.147 | 12.446 | 15.988 | 457.030 | 861.897 | 19.505.371 | | PS4 | 611 | 1.543 | 13 | 51.849 | 603 | 7.893.893 | |n-2DSLL| 97 | 29 | 152 | 2.439 | 9.158 | 1.205.391 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+