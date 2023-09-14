Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 4 au 10 septembre 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Software :

01./01. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 31.013 / 817.846 (-9%)

02./00. [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her # <ADV> (Mages.) {2023.09.07} (¥7.800) – 10.720 / NEW

03./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.447 / 5.475.776 (-9%)

04./00. [NSW] Shuuen no Virche – EpiC: Lycoris # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2023.09.07} (¥6.800) – 8.633 / NEW

05./15. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 7.658 / 3.458.561 (+146%)

06./02. [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon # <ACT> (From Software) {2023.08.25} (¥7.900) – 7.311 / 141.505 (-61%)

07./07. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 6.934 / 5.118.914 (+25%)

08./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.846 / 3.257.489 (-5%)

09./05. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 6.838 / 1.854.786 (-5%)

10./04. [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon # <ACT> (From Software) {2023.08.25} (¥7.900) – 5.350 / 64.202 (-51%)

Hardware :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 80.057 | 83.222 | 182.876 | 2.847.177 | 3.159.462 | 30.571.224 | | PS5 # | 43.623 | 52.093 | 2.864 | 1.946.254 | 691.166 | 4.323.643 | | XBS # | 4.375 | 6.685 | 459 | 98.416 | 195.513 | 496.811 | | PS4 # | 828 | 975 | 11 | 54.324 | 639 | 9.472.091 | | 3DS # | 35 | 37 | 74 | 2.570 | 9.418 | 24.600.467 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 128.918 | 143.012 | 186.284 | 4.948.741 | 4.056.198 | 70.656.517 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 40.104 | 48.588 | 2.227 | 1.690.103 | 620.565 | 3.750.048 | | PS5DE | 3.519 | 3.505 | 637 | 256.151 | 70.601 | 573.595 | | XBS X | 1.938 | 2.895 | 175 | 47.713 | 85.634 | 220.124 | | XBS S | 2.437 | 3.790 | 284 | 50.703 | 109.879 | 276.687 | |NSWOLED| 59.689 | 63.305 | 148.377 | 1.976.793 | 1.753.833 | 5.548.805 | | NSW L | 10.296 | 10.177 | 6.640 | 384.562 | 475.458 | 5.488.256 | | NSW | 10.072 | 9.740 | 27.859 | 485.822 | 930.171 | 19.534.163 | | PS4 | 828 | 975 | 11 | 54.324 | 639 | 7.896.368 | |n-2DSLL| 35 | 37 | 74 | 2.570 | 9.418 | 1.205.522 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+