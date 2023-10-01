Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 24 au 30 septembre 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Faefarm
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Limbo
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Inside
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Minecraft
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Slay the Spire
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Sea of Stars
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Storyteller
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- The Room
- V-Rally 4
- Mario Party Superstars
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Limbo
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Inside
- Arise; A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Sea of Stars
- Storyteller
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- The Room
- Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss
- The Room Two
- Suicide Guy
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Samurai – Japan Warrior Fighter
- Final Fantasy VII
- Trombone Champ
- Worms W.M.D.
- Old Man’s Journey
- Vampire Survivors
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Sherlock Purr
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
