Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 5 au 11 novembre 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Suika Game
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fashion Dreamer
- Gear.Club Unlilited
- Just Dance 2024 Édition
- Among Us
- Astérix & Obélix XXL2
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Les Sisters – Show Devant !
- Dave the Diver
- Overcooked! 2
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 24
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Mario Party Superstars
- My Time At Sandrock
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Star Océan Thé Second Story R
- Fort Boyard
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Worms W.M.D.
- Moto Racer 4
- Cult of the Lamb
- Super Mario RPG
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- LEGO City Undercover
- Hollow Knight
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Suika Game
- Among Us
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- My Time at Sandrock
- Worms W.M.D.
- Limbo
- Risk or Train Retiens
- Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt
- Green Hell
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
- Farmer Sim
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Thief Simulator
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog
- LEGO 2k Drive
- Chants of Sennaar
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Inside
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Taxi Sim 2020
- Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Headvangers: Rhythm Royale
- Dicey Dungeon
- Football Cup 2021
- Resident Evil 4
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
