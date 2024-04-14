Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- Megaton Musashi W: Wired- 17.4GB
- MotoGP 24 – 10.4GB
- Library Of Ruina – 5.1GB
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster – 5.0GB
- A Tale of Paper: Refolded – 3.6GB
- Kanjozoku 2 – Drift Car Games – 3.3GB
- Tell Me Your Story – 1.8GB
- Rose & Camellia Collection – 1.6GB
- Romance MD: Always On Call – 1.3GB
- Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition – 850MB
- Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City – 669MB
- Hidden Cats in New York – 652MB
- Space Routine – 475MB
- Sokobalien – 456MB
- The Mildew Children – 438MB
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged – 383MB
- Sokobond Express – 373MB
- Ikki Unite – 370MB
- Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room – 346MB
- Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story – 342MB
- Adventure Bar Story – 323MB
- Magical Girl Dash – 313MB
- Odd Hue Out – 273MB
- Reigns: Beyond – 242MB
- Cats Hidden in Italy – 229MB
- Trackline Express – 219MB
- Dream Tactics – 195MB
- Full Metal Sergeant – 185MB
- False Dream – 179MB
- Space Mercenary Defense Force – 99MB
- Cats Hidden in Italy – 92MB
- Zombies, Aliens and Guns – 82MB
- Eggconsole Hydlide II PC-8801 – 42MB
