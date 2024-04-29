Suite à la fermeture des serveurs en ligne de la Nintendo 3DS et de la Wii U le fondateur d’Atooi, Jools Watsham, a souhaité rendre hommage aux fans de Chicken Wiggle.

Jool Whatsham a annoncé via X ( ex Twitter) que tous les niveaux créés par la communauté sur Chicken Wiggle seront téléchargeables et jouables dans Hatch Tales qui sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 21 Juin 2024. Cette annonce fait suite au report du jeu qui devait sortir fin Mars. Ce portage HD a été financé participativement depuis 2018.

PSA: Nintendo 3DS owners and fans of Chicken Wiggle.

All of the levels uploaded via Chicken Wiggle on 3DS will be available to browse, play, and download in Hatch Tales when it releases June 21 on Nintendo Switch (there's over 2000 of 'em!). ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDL08lSnBZ

— Jools Watsham (@JoolsWatsham) April 9, 2024