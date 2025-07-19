Alors que Nintendo poursuit ses efforts pour améliorer la rétrocompatibilité des jeux Nintendo Switch sur Switch 2, une avancée majeure a été faite cette semaine : plus d’une vingtaine de titres qui rencontraient des problèmes d’exécution ont été corrigés via la dernière mise à jour système.

Ce patch de juillet 2025 s’attaque notamment à des jeux populaires tels que Crypt of the NecroDancer, Harvestella, Portal 2, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, ainsi qu’un titre first-party récemment sorti : Endless Ocean Luminous. Tous ces jeux posaient jusqu’ici des soucis de stabilité, de graphismes ou de plantages sur Switch 2.

Liste complète des jeux maintenant compatibles avec la Switch 2 :

Chronicles of the Wolf

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

D.C.4 Da Capo 4 Fortunate Departures

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy

Endless Ocean Luminous

Genso Rogoku no Kaleidoscope

Gunbird 2

Harvestella

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Manticore: Galaxy on Fire

Nekopara Vol.1 & Vol.2

Northgard

Portal 2

Redemption Reapers

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

SEGA Ages G-Loc Air Battle

SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

Sky: Children of the Light

ToHeart

Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku

Warp Shift

Ces corrections permettent désormais aux joueurs de lancer et de profiter pleinement de ces titres sur la nouvelle console sans bugs majeurs ni instabilité. Vous pouvez donc enfin profiter de Umineko When They Cry Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku, Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku Wo Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bokensha-tachi ou encore KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World – Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers Plus.

Des problèmes persistent pour certains titres

Nintendo a toutefois identifié de nouveaux problèmes affectant trois jeux spécifiques : Batman: Arkham Knight, Darkstar One et Welcome to Empyreum. Ces titres ne fonctionnent actuellement pas comme prévu sur Switch 2, mais des correctifs ultérieurs sont attendus.