Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Just Dance 2020
- Drawful 2
- Conduct Together!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Unravel Two
- Minecraft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Monopoly
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pocket Mini Golf
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Super Mario Party
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Rocket League
- Bastion
- Uno
- Pokemon Sword
- Mortal Kombat 11
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Transistor
- Thief Simulator
- SEGA Genesis Classics
- Stardew Valley
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Cuphead
Download-Only Games
- Drawful 2
- Conduct Together!
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Bastion
- Uno
- Thief Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Cuphead
- Good Job!
- Invisigun Reloaded
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Don’t Starve Nintendo Switch Edition
- Golf Story
- Final Fantasy VII
- Untitled Goose Game
- Flowlines VS
- Membrane
- The Escapists: Complete Edition
- Gris
- Classic Games Collection Vol 1
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition
- Broforce
- Doom 64
- Wheel of Fortune
- Terraria
- Watermelon Party
- Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
- Surgeon Simulator CPR
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Breakfast Bar Tycoon