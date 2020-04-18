Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Just Dance 2020
  3. Drawful 2
  4. Conduct Together!
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Unravel Two
  7. Minecraft
  8. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  9. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Monopoly
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Pocket Mini Golf
  13. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  14. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  15. Super Mario Party
  16. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  17. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  18. Rocket League
  19. Bastion
  20. Uno
  21. Pokemon Sword
  22. Mortal Kombat 11
  23. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  25. Transistor
  26. Thief Simulator
  27. SEGA Genesis Classics
  28. Stardew Valley
  29. Super Mario Odyssey
  30. Cuphead

Download-Only Games

  1. Drawful 2
  2. Conduct Together!
  3. Pocket Mini Golf
  4. Bastion
  5. Uno
  6. Thief Simulator
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Cuphead
  9. Good Job!
  10. Invisigun Reloaded
  11. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  12. Don’t Starve Nintendo Switch Edition
  13. Golf Story
  14. Final Fantasy VII
  15. Untitled Goose Game
  16. Flowlines VS
  17. Membrane
  18. The Escapists: Complete Edition
  19. Gris
  20. Classic Games Collection Vol 1
  21. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
  22. Broforce
  23. Doom 64
  24. Wheel of Fortune
  25. Terraria
  26. Watermelon Party
  27. Draw a Stickman: Epic 2
  28. Surgeon Simulator CPR
  29. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  30. Breakfast Bar Tycoon
