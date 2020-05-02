Little Inferno s’offre une version physique chez Super Rare Games

juju05 Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

D’abord sorti sur Wii U puis Nintendo Switch, Little Inferno s’offre une version boîte grâce à Super Rare Games. Le titre enflammé de Tomorrow Corporation sortira pour la première fois en boîte à hauteur de 5000 exemplaires. Les pré-commandes ouvrent le 7 mai avec deux versions. Une version simple (£29.99) avec un manuel en couleur de 20 pages, des illustrations à l’intérieur, un autocollant exclusif et trois cartes à collectionner et une version limitée avec un steelbook (£44.99).

