Little Inferno s’offre une version physique chez Super Rare Games

D’abord sorti sur Wii U puis Nintendo Switch, Little Inferno s’offre une version boîte grâce à Super Rare Games. Le titre enflammé de Tomorrow Corporation sortira pour la première fois en boîte à hauteur de 5000 exemplaires. Les pré-commandes ouvrent le 7 mai avec deux versions. Une version simple (£29.99) avec un manuel en couleur de 20 pages, des illustrations à l’intérieur, un autocollant exclusif et trois cartes à collectionner et une version limitée avec un steelbook (£44.99).

Little Inferno gets a physical release for the first time! The cult classic gets a physical release next Thursday at 6pm BST. The release comes alongside an official Steelbook. We are excited to be working with @TomorrowCorp again! Only from https://t.co/nEP10uF9p3 pic.twitter.com/iexYob0EM9

— Super Rare Games (@SuperRareGames) May 1, 2020