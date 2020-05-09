Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Streets of Rage 4
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Splatoon 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Ding Dong XL
- Overcooked 2
- Defunct
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon Sword
- Cuphead
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Trials of Mana
- Celeste
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Just Dance 2020
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Flashback
- Moving Out
- Stardew Valley
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Human: Fall Flat
- Sushi Time!
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Final Fantasy VII
Download-Only Games
- Streets of Rage 4
- Ding Dong XL
- Defunct
- Cuphead
- Celeste
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Stardew Valley
- Human: Fall Flat
- Sushi Time!
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Final Fantasy VII
- Untitled Goose Game
- Party Treats
- Okami HD
- Street Basketball
- Deadly Premonition Origins
- Bowling
- Moto Rush GT
- Syberia 2
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Hollow Knight
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Trancelation
- Uno
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
- Good Job!
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD