Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Streets of Rage 4
  3. Minecraft
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  8. Ding Dong XL
  9. Overcooked 2
  10. Defunct
  11. Super Mario Party
  12. Pokemon Sword
  13. Cuphead
  14. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  15. Trials of Mana
  16. Celeste
  17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  18. Just Dance 2020
  19. Quest for the Golden Duck
  20. Super Mario Odyssey
  21. Super Mario Maker 2
  22. Flashback
  23. Moving Out
  24. Stardew Valley
  25. Overcooked: Special Edition
  26. Human: Fall Flat
  27. Sushi Time!
  28. Mortal Kombat 11
  29. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  30. Final Fantasy VII

Download-Only Games

  1. Streets of Rage 4
  2. Ding Dong XL
  3. Defunct
  4. Cuphead
  5. Celeste
  6. Quest for the Golden Duck
  7. Stardew Valley
  8. Human: Fall Flat
  9. Sushi Time!
  10. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  11. Final Fantasy VII
  12. Untitled Goose Game
  13. Party Treats
  14. Okami HD
  15. Street Basketball
  16. Deadly Premonition Origins
  17. Bowling
  18. Moto Rush GT
  19. Syberia 2
  20. Pocket Mini Golf
  21. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
  22. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  23. Hollow Knight
  24. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  25. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  26. Trancelation
  27. Uno
  28. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
  29. Good Job!
  30. Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
