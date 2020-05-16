Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Streets of Rage 4
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  7. Defunct
  8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  9. Moto Rush GT
  10. Human: Fall Flat
  11. Super Mario Party
  12. Pokemon Sword
  13. Mortal Kombat 11
  14. Ding Dong XL
  15. Quest for the Golden Duck
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  18. Cuphead
  19. Super Mario Odyssey
  20. Stardew Valley
  21. Just Dance 2020
  22. Sushi Time
  23. Overcooked 2
  24. Party Treats
  25. Untitled Goose Game
  26. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  27. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
  28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
  30. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Download-Only Games

  1. Streets of Rage 4
  2. Defunct
  3. Moto Rush GT
  4. Human: Fall Flat
  5. Ding Dong XL
  6. Quest for the Golden Duck
  7. Cuphead
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Sushi Time
  10. Party Treats
  11. Untitled Goose Game
  12. Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
  13. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
  14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
  15. Thief Simulator
  16. Flowlines VS
  17. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
  18. Pocket Mini Golf
  19. Final Fantasy VII
  20. 2064: Read Only Memories Integral
  21. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  22. Deadly Premonition Origins
  23. Doodle God Evolution
  24. Totes the Goates
  25. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
  26. Hollow Knight
  27. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  28. Path of Sin: Greed
  29. Bowling
  30. Vasara Collection
