Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Splatoon 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Defunct
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Moto Rush GT
- Human: Fall Flat
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon Sword
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Ding Dong XL
- Quest for the Golden Duck
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Cuphead
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Stardew Valley
- Just Dance 2020
- Sushi Time
- Overcooked 2
- Party Treats
- Untitled Goose Game
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
- Seeders Puzzle Reboot
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
Download-Only Games
- Thief Simulator
- Flowlines VS
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Final Fantasy VII
- 2064: Read Only Memories Integral
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Deadly Premonition Origins
- Doodle God Evolution
- Totes the Goates
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition
- Hollow Knight
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Path of Sin: Greed
- Bowling
- Vasara Collection