Graceful Explosion Machine en boîte chez Super Rare Games

Sorti le 6 avril 2017 au tout début de la Nintendo Switch, Graceful Explosion Machine s’offre une version boîte chez Super Rare Games. Limitée à 4000 exemplaires, la boîte contiendra un manuel en couleur, des illustrations à l’intérieur, un autocollant exclusif et trois cartes à collectionner parmi un ensemble de cinq comme l’éditeur à l’habitude de faire. Les pré-commandes ouvrent le 18 juin sur leur site web.

Graceful Explosion Machine is getting the physical Switch treatment! 🚀

Limited to 4,000 units, @vertexpop‘s shmup Switch classic finally gets a rare print release after years of demand!

Available next Thursday at 6pm BST – exclusively at https://t.co/Jv8wN6GaoO 💥 pic.twitter.com/VpSkCKHgC6

— Super Rare Games (@SuperRareGames) June 12, 2020