Graceful Explosion Machine en boîte chez Super Rare Games

Sorti le 6 avril 2017 au tout début de la Nintendo Switch, Graceful Explosion Machine s’offre une version boîte chez Super Rare Games. Limitée à 4000 exemplaires, la boîte contiendra un manuel en couleur, des illustrations à l’intérieur, un autocollant exclusif et trois cartes à collectionner parmi un ensemble de cinq comme l’éditeur à l’habitude de faire. Les pré-commandes ouvrent le 18 juin sur leur site web.

