Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
AVICII Invector
Bounty Battle
Inertial Drift
RPG Maker MV
Adventures of Pip
Bake ‘n Switch
Circuit Dude
Deleveled
Doodle Derby
Drums
Firework
Golf Zero
Hotshot Racing
Meganoid
Minoria
MO:Astray
OkunoKA Madness
Othercide
Party Hard 2
Shaolin vs Wutang
Space Robinson
Takotan
The Snake King
Tomoyo After: It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition
Valentina
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
WeakWood Throne
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
The Survivalists
Démo de la semaine :
- The Survivalists
Les DLC de la semaine :
- AVICII Invector
- Party Hard 2
- Dead by Daylight
- Faeria
- Minecraft Dungeons
- RPG Maker MV
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- YOGA MASTER
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace Yourself)
|-80%
|Thu 24th Sep
|Death Squared (SMG Studio)
|-88%
|Fri 9th Oct
|Furi (The Game Bakers)
|-65%
|Thu 17th Sep
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base)
|-50%
|Tue 15th Sep
|Super Chariot (Microids)
|-86%
|Wed 23rd Sep
|Super One More Jump (SMG Studio)
|-82%
|Sat 10th Oct
|UNO (Ubisoft)
|-60%
|Thu 24th Sep