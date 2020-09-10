Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

AVICII Invector
Bounty Battle
Inertial Drift
RPG Maker MV
Adventures of Pip
Bake ‘n Switch
Circuit Dude
Deleveled
Doodle Derby
Drums
Firework
Golf Zero
Hotshot Racing
Meganoid
Minoria
MO:Astray
OkunoKA Madness
Othercide
Party Hard 2
Shaolin vs Wutang
Space Robinson
Takotan
The Snake King
Tomoyo After: It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition
Valentina
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
WeakWood Throne

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
The Survivalists

Démo de la semaine :

  • The Survivalists

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • AVICII Invector
  • Party Hard 2
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Faeria
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • RPG Maker MV
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • YOGA MASTER

Les promotions de la semaine :

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace Yourself) -80% Thu 24th Sep
Death Squared (SMG Studio) -88% Fri 9th Oct
Furi (The Game Bakers) -65% Thu 17th Sep
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) -50% Tue 15th Sep
Super Chariot (Microids) -86% Wed 23rd Sep
Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) -82% Sat 10th Oct
UNO (Ubisoft) -60% Thu 24th Sep
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

