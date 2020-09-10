Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

AVICII Invector

Bounty Battle

Inertial Drift

RPG Maker MV

Adventures of Pip

Bake ‘n Switch

Circuit Dude

Deleveled

Doodle Derby

Drums

Firework

Golf Zero

Hotshot Racing

Meganoid

Minoria

MO:Astray

OkunoKA Madness

Othercide

Party Hard 2

Shaolin vs Wutang

Space Robinson

Takotan

The Snake King

Tomoyo After: It’s a Wonderful Life CS Edition

Valentina

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York

WeakWood Throne

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The Survivalists

Démo de la semaine :

The Survivalists

Les DLC de la semaine :

AVICII Invector

Party Hard 2

Dead by Daylight

Faeria

Minecraft Dungeons

RPG Maker MV

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

YOGA MASTER

Les promotions de la semaine :