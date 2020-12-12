Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 12 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Hades

3. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

4. Super Mario Party

5. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Just Dance 2021

8. Minecraft

9. Mortal Kombat 11

10. Overcooked 2

11. Zelda: Link’s Awakening

12. Cooking Simulator

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Cuphead

15. Immortals Fenyx Rising

16. Doom 3

17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

18. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

20. Overcooked: Special Edition

21. Super Mario Odyssey

22. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

23. Monopoly

24. Dark Souls: Remastered

25. Unravel Two

26. Stardew Valley

27. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

28. Uno

29. Castle Crashers Remastered

30. Doom 64

Download-Only Games

1. Hades

2. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light

3. Cooking Simulator

4. Cuphead

5. Doom 3

6. Stardew Valley

7. Uno

8. Castle Crashers Remastered

9. Doom 64

10. Hollow Knight

11. AER: Memories of Old

12. Bastion

13. Thief Simulator

14. Gris

15. Little Nightmares

16. Doom

17. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

18. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

19. The Last Campfire

20. Minecraft Dungeons

21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

22. Monster Sanctuary

23. Inside

24. Okami HD

25. Limbo

26. Salt and Sanctuary

27. The Escapists 2

28. Namco Museum

29. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

30. Doom II