Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 12 décembre aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Hades
3. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
4. Super Mario Party
5. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Just Dance 2021
8. Minecraft
9. Mortal Kombat 11
10. Overcooked 2
11. Zelda: Link’s Awakening
12. Cooking Simulator
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Cuphead
15. Immortals Fenyx Rising
16. Doom 3
17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
18. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
20. Overcooked: Special Edition
21. Super Mario Odyssey
22. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
23. Monopoly
24. Dark Souls: Remastered
25. Unravel Two
26. Stardew Valley
27. Spyro Reignited Trilogy
28. Uno
29. Castle Crashers Remastered
30. Doom 64
Download-Only Games
1. Hades
2. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light
3. Cooking Simulator
4. Cuphead
5. Doom 3
6. Stardew Valley
7. Uno
8. Castle Crashers Remastered
9. Doom 64
10. Hollow Knight
11. AER: Memories of Old
12. Bastion
13. Thief Simulator
14. Gris
15. Little Nightmares
16. Doom
17. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
18. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
19. The Last Campfire
20. Minecraft Dungeons
21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
22. Monster Sanctuary
23. Inside
24. Okami HD
25. Limbo
26. Salt and Sanctuary
27. The Escapists 2
28. Namco Museum
29. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
30. Doom II