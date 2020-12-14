The Long Dark présente son nouveau patch (version 1.89.69528)

Cette semaine, une mise à jour majeure a été mise en ligne pour The Long Dark. La version 1.89.69528 est maintenant disponible – patch nommé aussi Hesitant Prospect. Cette mise à jour comprend une nouvelle région, de nouveaux équipements, et bien plus encore. Des informations supplémentaires (en anglais) et une bande-annonce sont disponibles ci-dessous.

Defined by jagged cliffs and burned out forests, Ash Canyon’s treacherous landscape hides treasures that might save a Survivor’s life.

ASH CANYON

Far on the other side of Timberwolf Mountain is a difficult-to-reach area defined by steep cavernous walls and burned-out forests. If you can navigate your way through the treacherous landscape, you might find an abandoned mine that hides treasures worth more than gold to any survivor. Just be careful when crossing the harrowing rope-bridges. It’s a long way down!

NEW GEAR ITEMS

The crampons and technical pack are two new gear items.

CRAMPONS

Left behind by an intrepid climber who ran out of luck. Wearing these helps prevent sprains, and makes it easier to travel over Weak Ice.

TECHNICAL PACK

Adds a permanent capacity buff to your Survivor’s inventory, giving you a little more breathing room as you carry your life-saving supplies around on your back.

NEW CHALLENGE

Escape the Darkwalker is now a challenge.

Hesitant Prospect also presents an updated version of the popular Halloween event we launched this year.

ESCAPE THE DARKWALKER

You are being hunted by a malevolent invisible force. Use special paint Glyphs to buy yourself time to escape. Time spent in each region counts down towards toxic green fog appearing which will slowly suffocate you. You must BANISH the Darkwalker before you run out of time!

NEW FEAT

Completing the Darkwalker Challenge unlocks a new Darkwalker Feat, which, when enabled in Survival Mode, gives you a stamina boost at night, while draining stamina during the day.

NEW CUSTOM MODE SETTING

ENDLESS NIGHT

You can now set up your custom Survival games so that day never comes…

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

We’ve made some quality of life improvements to the game’s Front End, including the Region Selection menu. You’ll also notice that we’ve updated the game’s Main Menu in honor of HESITANT PROSPECT, and moving forward every major update to the game will come with a new Main Menu that reflects the latest new content.