Nouvelle mise à jour disponible pour Crysis Remastered sur Nintendo Switch

Crytek poursuit l’optimisation de son jeu avec la sortie d’une nouvelle mise à jour aujourd’hui pour Crysis Remastered sur Nintendo Switch. La version 1.6 corrige pas mal de choses mais apporte surtout une meilleure résolution passant de 720p à 900p en mode docké. Le patchnote complet en anglais des correctifs apportés est disponible ci-dessous.
General
- Added Parallax occlusion mapping (POM).
- Added a “motion blur” toggle option in the Graphics settings menu.
- Increased the maximum dynamic resolution from 720p to 900p in Docked Mode.
- Performance improvements.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur at the cemetery on Relic – Rescue.
- Fixed a crash that could occur in the jungle area on Recovery – Village.
- Fixed an issue that caused the lights to flicker in the cutscene with General Kyong on Awakening – Mine.
- Fixed an issue that caused numerous textures to turn black depending on the camera position.
- Fixed several missing voice lines through different cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash that could occur after the ‘boat cutscene’ on Island – Contact.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while Fighting Ceph, after getting MOAC on Ice- Paradise Lost.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when reaching the checkpoint after picking up the TAC-Cannon on Reckoning- Fleet.
- Fixed a crash that could occur while fighting in the first camp on Exodus – Sphere.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting to the main menu.
- Fixed some missing vegetation elements on Recovery – Village.
- Fixed an issue that caused some character faces to appear distorted.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ceph scout to not move or shoot at the player.
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Contact – Island.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some missing underwater objects on Contact – Island.
- Fixed an issue that caused the light to switch off in the house on Awakening – Mine, depending on the camera angle.
- The alive, naked Ceph now has skin.
- Fixed an issue that caused a noticeable lighting change to occur during the first cutscene on Paradise Lost – Ice.
- Fixed an issue that caused graphical artifacts to appear on screen after General Kyong teleports.
- Fixed an issue that caused bullet holes to appear on car windows that have no glass.
- Fixed some dark flickering effect that was noticeable on one of the harbour buildings on Assault.
- Fixed an issue that caused the LoD of wheels to change as the player moves closer.
- Fixed an issue that caused some light sources to persists after being destroyed on Awakening – Mine.
- Fixed an issue that caused the smoke to “blink” on Reckoning – Fleet.
- Fixed some missing vegetation on Rescue – Relic.
- Fixed a flickering line that would appear on the loading screen.
- Fixed a missing exploded vehicle on Paradise Lost – Ice.
- Fixed an issue that caused the machine gun to stutter when aiming on Exodus – Sphere.
- Fixed a performance drop that could occur during a gunfight on Assault Harbor.
- Fixed a short stall that could occur when sitting on the chair in the Armory on Reckoning – Fleet.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in being unable to see the turret explosion when aiming through the scope on Reckoning – Fleet.
- Fixed a crash that occurred during the firefight at KPA’s checkpoint on Recovery – Village.
- Fixed an issue that causes scorch marks to flicker on Exodus – Sphere.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nanokorean soldiers to stop aiming at the player during the cutscene.
- Fixed a missing explosion VFX in the cutscene on Awakening – Mine.
- Fixed some minor RU localisation issues.
- Fixed an issue that causes the name of the level to disappear from the loading screen.
- Fixed an issue where the voice line for Strickland at the end of Onslaught – Tank to play in Spanish instead of English (EN language).
- Fixed an issue that caused aim assist to interfere with gyroscope aiming resulting in it being much less reliable than intended.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Dome sphere to render in front of the fog on Reckoning Fleet.