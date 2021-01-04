Empire of Sin s’est mis à jour !

Arrivé le 1er décembre sur la Nintendo Switch, Empire of Sin a reçu un critique mitigée (retrouvez notre test ici ).

Tout d’abord truffé de bugs en tout genre, le jeu avait subi une première grosse mise à jour corrective une semaine après sa sortie. Malgré cela, de nombreux bugs et éléments de gameplay gênants subsistaient. C’est pourquoi une nouvelle mise à jour est arrivée une semaine avant Noël afin de remédier à cela. Et on peut dire qu’il était temps ! On trouve enfin du plaisir à jouer au jeu qui n’est, certes, pas débarrassé de tout défaut.

L’équipe de Romero Games, le développeur du jeu, semble travailler en constante relation avec les joueurs pour améliorer en continu leur petit bébé. Des DLC sont en préparation alors on imagine bien le studio en train de tout faire pour rentabiliser leur travail. On ne serait donc pas étonné de voir de nouvelles mises à jour en attendant du contenu supplémentaire.

Voici les éléments de la mise à jour :

Empire of Sin recently received a new 1.02.38645m patch on Switch.

There are various improvements, fixes, and bug fixes relating to UI, combat, art, and more. Below are the full patch notes :

UI

Fixed issues around UI notifications overlapping other game UI

Fixed icon issues

General UI polish

Radial menu unclickable icon fixed

Implemented additional tooltips

Tutorial

Fixed issues around skipping tutorial

Tutorial polish

Fixed tutorial disabled buttons that should be active

Additional tutorial text

Combat

Fixed camera issues

Improved combat AI

Polished combat abilities

Fixed issue with characters spawning off the nav mesh so not engaging

Combat balance polish

Throat slit execution fixed

Fixed pooling blood issue

Art

Updated character flags

Adjusted lighting in sitdowns

Safehouse interior variants

Animation polish

Lip syncing polish

Improved particles and lighting

General fixes and polish

Miscellaneous

Fixed various VO bugs

Updated localisation

Implemented Paradox SDK for telemetry

Fixed issue with sitdowns timing out

Fixed issues with selling buildings

Mission fixe

Sound effects polish

General audio polish

Fixed issue with game saves delaying loading

Softlocks fixed

Faction AI polish

Optimisations implemented

Gameplay balance

General bug fixing

You can pick up Empire of Sin both physically and digitally on Switch.