Empire of Sin s’est mis à jour !

Arrivé le 1er décembre sur la Nintendo Switch, Empire of Sin a reçu un critique mitigée (retrouvez notre test ici ).
Tout d’abord truffé de bugs en tout genre, le jeu avait subi une première grosse mise à jour corrective une semaine après sa sortie. Malgré cela, de nombreux bugs et éléments de gameplay gênants subsistaient. C’est pourquoi une nouvelle mise à jour est arrivée une semaine avant Noël afin de remédier à cela. Et on peut dire qu’il était temps ! On trouve enfin du plaisir à jouer au jeu qui n’est, certes, pas débarrassé de tout défaut.
L’équipe de Romero Games, le développeur du jeu, semble travailler en constante relation avec les joueurs pour améliorer en continu leur petit bébé. Des DLC sont en préparation alors on imagine bien le studio en train de tout faire pour rentabiliser leur travail. On ne serait donc pas étonné de voir de nouvelles mises à jour en attendant du contenu supplémentaire.
Voici les éléments de la mise à jour :
Empire of Sin recently received a new 1.02.38645m patch on Switch.
There are various improvements, fixes, and bug fixes relating to UI, combat, art, and more. Below are the full patch notes :
UI
- Fixed issues around UI notifications overlapping other game UI
- Fixed icon issues
- General UI polish
- Radial menu unclickable icon fixed
- Implemented additional tooltips
Tutorial
- Fixed issues around skipping tutorial
- Tutorial polish
- Fixed tutorial disabled buttons that should be active
- Additional tutorial text
Combat
- Fixed camera issues
- Improved combat AI
- Polished combat abilities
- Fixed issue with characters spawning off the nav mesh so not engaging
- Combat balance polish
- Throat slit execution fixed
- Fixed pooling blood issue
Art
- Updated character flags
- Adjusted lighting in sitdowns
- Safehouse interior variants
- Animation polish
- Lip syncing polish
- Improved particles and lighting
- General fixes and polish
Miscellaneous
- Fixed various VO bugs
- Updated localisation
- Implemented Paradox SDK for telemetry
- Fixed issue with sitdowns timing out
- Fixed issues with selling buildings
- Mission fixe
- Sound effects polish
- General audio polish
- Fixed issue with game saves delaying loading
- Softlocks fixed
- Faction AI polish
- Optimisations implemented
- Gameplay balance
- General bug fixing
You can pick up Empire of Sin both physically and digitally on Switch.