Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Among Us
- NBA 2K21
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- Mincraft
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Hades
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Game Builder Garage
- Little Nightmares
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Miitopia
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- This War of Mine
- Just Dance 2021
- Cuphead
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Super Mario Party
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overwatch
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
- Little Nightmares
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Cuphead
- Stardew Valley
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Overwatch
- The First Tree
- Legend of Mana
- Hungry Shark World
- Hollow Knight
- Limbo
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Tools Up!
- ENDER LILIES
- House Flipper
- Oxenfree
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Final Fantasy VII
- Part Time UFO
- Spiritfarer
- Griftlands
- Night Vision
- Cozy Grove
- Namco Museum Archives Volume 1
- Okami HD
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition