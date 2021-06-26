Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  2. Among Us
  3. NBA 2K21
  4. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  5. Mincraft
  6. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  7. Hades
  8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  9. Game Builder Garage
  10. Little Nightmares
  11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  12. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  13. Miitopia
  14. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
  15. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  16. This War of Mine
  17. Just Dance 2021
  18. Cuphead
  19. Stardew Valley
  20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  22. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
  23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  24. Contra Anniversary Collection
  25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  26. Super Mario Party
  27. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  29. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  30. Overwatch

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
  3. Little Nightmares
  4. Contra Anniversary Collection
  5. Cuphead
  6. Stardew Valley
  7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – The Game
  8. Contra Anniversary Collection
  9. Overwatch
  10. The First Tree
  11. Legend of Mana
  12. Hungry Shark World
  13. Hollow Knight
  14. Limbo
  15. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  16. Tools Up!
  17. ENDER LILIES
  18. House Flipper
  19. Oxenfree
  20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
  21. Final Fantasy VII
  22. Part Time UFO
  23. Spiritfarer
  24. Griftlands
  25. Night Vision
  26. Cozy Grove
  27. Namco Museum Archives Volume 1
  28. Okami HD
  29. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  30. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
