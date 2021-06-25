Top des ventes sur l’eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 17 juin au 23 juin 2021).
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch
01./New. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] (2 728¥)
02./01. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] (2 980¥)
03./03. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] (520¥)
04./New. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] (6 578¥)
05./New. – Legend of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.6.2021] (3 520¥)
06./02. – NBA 2K21 (Take-Two) [04.9.2020] (6 600¥)
07./04. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] (3 960¥)
08./14. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] (1 530¥)
09./00. – LIMBO (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (980¥)
10./00. – Celeste (Matt Makes Games) [10.5.2018] (2 160¥)
11./00. – Grandia HD Collection (GungHo America) [25.3.2020] (4 400¥)
12./09. – Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) [03.12.2020] (2 000¥)
13./00. – INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018] (1 980¥)
14./00. – Dead by Daylight (Behaviour Interactive) [26.9.2019] (4 600¥)
15./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] (7 920¥)
16./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] (6 578¥)
17./16. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] (7 678¥)
18./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2020] (7 990¥)
19./08. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] (5 478¥)
20./11. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] (4 378¥)
Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS
01./01. – Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [08.10.2016] (4 063¥)
02./00. – Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Atlus) [10.2.2016] (3 278¥)
03./00. – Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus) [26.10.2017] (3 278¥)
04./00. – Shin Megami Tensei IV (Atlus) [23.5.2013] (3 278¥)
05./02. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018] (1 222¥)
06./00. – Bike Rider DX (Spicysoft) [26.12.2012] (400¥)
07./03. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017] (1 650¥)
08./04. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015] (777¥)
09./06. – Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [27.2.2016] (1 222¥)
10./05. – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square-Enix) [10.8.2017] (935¥)