Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Les annonces majeures de cette semaine sont : la disponibilité du DLC Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, de Just Dance 2022 et de Tunche

Les sorties importantes de la semaine :

  • Just Dance 2022

    Just Dance® 2022, le jeu de danse par excellence, est de retour avec des univers inédits et 40 nouveaux morceaux issus de tubes à succès comme « Believer » de Imagine Dragons, « Level Up » de Ciara, et bien plus encore ! Vous êtes à la recherche du jeu idéal pour danser sur les hits du moment et vous amuser avec vos amis et votre famille ? Just Dance 2022 est fait pour vous !  Rejoignez une communauté de plus de 138 millions de joueurs à travers le monde et prenez la vie du côté Just Dance !

    • Faites de l’exercice tout en vous amusant et commencez votre propre routine avec le mode Sweat. Restez motivé.e, suivez les calories que vous brûlez et le temps que vous passez à danser.
    • Faites équipe avec vos amis et envahissez la piste de danse en mode Co-op.

 

  • Tunche

    Tunche est un jeu de beat’em up plein de charme et dessiné à la main, avec des éléments de roguelike, de la co-op, et une pincée de sorcellerie chamanique. Choisissez l’un des cinq personnages, maîtrisez leurs compétences et leurs capacités ultimes, battez des boss épiques et percez les secrets de la mystérieuse jungle amazonienne ! Le jeu est axé sur un système de combat à haut risque et à forte récompense, ainsi que sur une note de ‘style’. Choisissez le héros qui convient le mieux à votre style de jeu et commencez votre voyage à travers 4 mondes différents, chacun rempli d’ennemis uniques.

    – Faites équipe avec jusqu’à 4 amis en écran partagé local
    – Gagnez de l’expérience et apprenez de nouveaux mouvements avec chaque personnage
    – Utilisez des combos en mêlée ou à distance ainsi que des attaques ultimes pour vaincre vos ennemis
    – Affrontez des boss puissants dans des combats en plusieurs phases !
    – Explorez le monde magique et à vous couper le souffle de l’Amazonie, dessiné à la main
    – Apprenez et adaptez-vous – chaque run vous emmènera encore plus loin dans l’histoire

  • World War Z
    La Horde arrive sur la Nintendo Switch™. World War Z, le jeu de tir de zombies à couper le souffle qui a déjà captivé plus de 15 millions de joueurs, débarque maintenant sur Nintendo Switch. Inspiré par le film de Paramount Pictures, World War Z est un jeu de tir à la troisième personne au gameplay nerveux et au rythme rapide, qui vous fera affronter des hordes de centaines de zombies. L’Humanité est au bord de l’extinction – de New York à Moscou, en passant par Jérusalem, l’apocalypse zombie se répand aux quatre coins de la planète.

 

  • Unpacking
    Unpacking est un jeu zen sur l’expérience familière de sortir ses affaires de cartons et de les placer dans une nouvelle maison. Moitié puzzle de placement de blocs, moitié décoration d’intérieur, venez créer un espace de vie agréable tout en découvrant des indices sur la vie que vous déballez. Au fil des huit déménagements dans de nouvelles maisons, vous aurez l’opportunité de vivre un sentiment d’intimité avec un personnage que vous ne verrez jamais et une histoire dont vous ne savez rien.

    – Déballez une maison, d’une simple chambre à une maison entière
    – Style de jeu méditatif sans score, décompte, ni chronomètre
    – Explorez des environnements domestiques avec tous leurs petits recoins tout en empilant les assiettes, en pendant les serviettes et en arrangeant les bibliothèques
    – Découvrez l’histoire d’un personnage au travers des objets qui se trouvent dans chaque nouvelle maison (et ceux qui sont abandonnés)
    – Musique par le compositeur et directeur audio récompensé aux BAFTA, Jeff van Dyck

Les autres sorties de la semaine:

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
My Universe: Interior Designer
Les Schtroumpfs – Mission Malfeuille
.Dog
A Boy and His Blob
Air Racers
Bloodshore
Bloody Rally Show
Box that ball
Circa Infinity
Demon Turf
Destructivator SE
Ekstase
Emergency Driver Simulator
Encodya
Galaxy Shooter
Handpan
Lone McLonegan: A Western Adventure
Magic Potion Millionaire
Occult Interrogation: The ritual of little nightmares
On Nom: Run
One Last Memory
Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic
Popeye
Pretty Girls Panic! Plus
QB Planets
Skeletal Avenger
Spacetime Odyssey
Stilstand
Super Sami Roll
The Gardener and the Wild
The Legend of Tianding
The Prince of Landis
Tunche
Unpacking
Where Cards Fall

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

N.C.

Démo de la semaine :

  • Pool Slide Story

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

    Laissez parler votre créativité et donnez forme aux villas de vacance dont rêvent vos résidents préférés dans Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, disponible en tant que contenu additionnel payant pour Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch
  • Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
  • RPG Maker MV
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
  • World War Z

