Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Tunche

Tunche est un jeu de beat’em up plein de charme et dessiné à la main, avec des éléments de roguelike, de la co-op, et une pincée de sorcellerie chamanique. Choisissez l’un des cinq personnages, maîtrisez leurs compétences et leurs capacités ultimes, battez des boss épiques et percez les secrets de la mystérieuse jungle amazonienne ! Le jeu est axé sur un système de combat à haut risque et à forte récompense, ainsi que sur une note de ‘style’. Choisissez le héros qui convient le mieux à votre style de jeu et commencez votre voyage à travers 4 mondes différents, chacun rempli d’ennemis uniques.

– Faites équipe avec jusqu’à 4 amis en écran partagé local

– Gagnez de l’expérience et apprenez de nouveaux mouvements avec chaque personnage

– Utilisez des combos en mêlée ou à distance ainsi que des attaques ultimes pour vaincre vos ennemis

– Affrontez des boss puissants dans des combats en plusieurs phases !

– Explorez le monde magique et à vous couper le souffle de l’Amazonie, dessiné à la main

– Apprenez et adaptez-vous – chaque run vous emmènera encore plus loin dans l’histoire