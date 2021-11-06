Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Unravel Two

3. Metroid Dread

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Minecraft

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

7. Stardew Valley

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Among Us

10. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition

11. Hob

12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

13. Monopoly

14. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

16. Little Nightmares

17. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection

18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

19. Unpacking

20. Amnesia: Collection

21. Diablo II: Resurrected

22. Skul: The Hero Slayer

23. Dying Light: Platinum Edition

24. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

25. Moonlighter

26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

27. Outlast

28. Hollow Knight

29. Blasphemous

30. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Hob

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

5. Little Nightmares

6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

7. Unpacking

8. Amnesia: Collection

9. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection

10. Skul: The Hero Slayer

11. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition

12. Outlast

13. Hollow Knight

14. Blasphemous

15. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

16. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

17. Cuphead

18. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

19. Voice of Cards

20. Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

21. Castlevania Advance Collection

22. AER: Memories of Old

23. The First Tree

24. House Flipper

25. Outlast II

26. Overwatch

27. Disco Elysium

28. Torchlight II

29. Oxenfree

30. Cozy Grove