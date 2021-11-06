Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Unravel Two
3. Metroid Dread
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Minecraft
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Stardew Valley
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Among Us
10. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
11. Hob
12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
13. Monopoly
14. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
16. Little Nightmares
17. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. Unpacking
20. Amnesia: Collection
21. Diablo II: Resurrected
22. Skul: The Hero Slayer
23. Dying Light: Platinum Edition
24. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
25. Moonlighter
26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
27. Outlast
28. Hollow Knight
29. Blasphemous
30. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Hob
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
5. Little Nightmares
6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
7. Unpacking
8. Amnesia: Collection
9. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection
10. Skul: The Hero Slayer
11. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
12. Outlast
13. Hollow Knight
14. Blasphemous
15. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
16. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
17. Cuphead
18. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
19. Voice of Cards
20. Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
21. Castlevania Advance Collection
22. AER: Memories of Old
23. The First Tree
24. House Flipper
25. Outlast II
26. Overwatch
27. Disco Elysium
28. Torchlight II
29. Oxenfree
30. Cozy Grove

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire