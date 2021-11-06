Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Unravel Two
3. Metroid Dread
4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
5. Minecraft
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Stardew Valley
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Among Us
10. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
11. Hob
12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
13. Monopoly
14. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
16. Little Nightmares
17. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
19. Unpacking
20. Amnesia: Collection
21. Diablo II: Resurrected
22. Skul: The Hero Slayer
23. Dying Light: Platinum Edition
24. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
25. Moonlighter
26. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
27. Outlast
28. Hollow Knight
29. Blasphemous
30. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Hob
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
5. Little Nightmares
6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
7. Unpacking
8. Amnesia: Collection
9. Diablo II Prime Evil Collection
10. Skul: The Hero Slayer
11. Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
12. Outlast
13. Hollow Knight
14. Blasphemous
15. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
16. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
17. Cuphead
18. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
19. Voice of Cards
20. Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
21. Castlevania Advance Collection
22. AER: Memories of Old
23. The First Tree
24. House Flipper
25. Outlast II
26. Overwatch
27. Disco Elysium
28. Torchlight II
29. Oxenfree
30. Cozy Grove