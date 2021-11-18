Les sorties de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
Nerf Legends
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
Pokemon Shining Pearl
The Wild at Heart
20 Ladies
Exertus: Redux
Grow: Song of the Evertree
H.I.C.H.
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
Ice Station Z
Klang 2
Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
Mastho is Together
New York Mysteries: The Outbreak
NinNinDays2
Road Z Survival: The Last Winter
RoboShark Rampage
Romeow: in the cracked world
Root
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
Smoots Golf
Space Moth Lunar Edition
Sports & Wild Pinball Bundle
Surviving the Aftermath
Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family
Would you like to run an idol cafe?

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
  • Biz Builder Deluxe
  • Ice Station Z
  • Instant Sports Paradise
  • Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature
  • New York Mysteries: The Outbreak

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth + – The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
  • Boomerang Fu
  • Coloring Book
  • Empire of Sin
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  • Ice Station Z
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Love Colors
  • Nerf Legends
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble
  • Urban Flow
  • World War Z
