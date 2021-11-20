Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

2. Pokemon Shining Pearl

3. Mario Party Superstars

4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

6. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack

7. Shin Megami Tensei V

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9. Minecraft

10. Among Us

11. Unpacking

12. Overcooked 2

13. Metroid Dread

14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition

17. Stardew Valley

18. Civilization VI

19. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Just Dance 2022

23. ATV Drift & Tricks

24. Hollow Knight

25. Overcooked Special Edition

26. Dicey Dungeons

27. Cattails

28. Gear.Club Unlimited 2

29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

30. Crash Drive 3

Download-Only Games

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

2. Among Us

3. Unpacking

4. Stardew Valley

5. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story

6. Hollow Knight

7. Dicey Dungeons

8. Cattails

9. Crash Drive 3

10. AER: Memories of Old

11. Diablo II: Resurrected

12. Cuphead

13. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

14. South Park: The Stick of Truth

15. Child of Light Ultimate Edition

16. Piano

17. Om Nom Run

18. Bowling

19. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

20. Gang Beasts

21. The Escapists 2

22. The Room

23. Cozy Grove

24. Figment

25. Slime Rancher

26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

27. The Escapists

28. SteamWorld Dig

29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

30. Going Under