Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
2. Pokemon Shining Pearl
3. Mario Party Superstars
4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
6. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack
7. Shin Megami Tensei V
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
9. Minecraft
10. Among Us
11. Unpacking
12. Overcooked 2
13. Metroid Dread
14. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. Shin Megami Tensei V Digital Deluxe Edition
17. Stardew Valley
18. Civilization VI
19. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
20. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Just Dance 2022
23. ATV Drift & Tricks
24. Hollow Knight
25. Overcooked Special Edition
26. Dicey Dungeons
27. Cattails
28. Gear.Club Unlimited 2
29. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
30. Crash Drive 3
Download-Only Games
1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
2. Among Us
3. Unpacking
4. Stardew Valley
5. Ruined King: A League of Legend Story
6. Hollow Knight
7. Dicey Dungeons
8. Cattails
9. Crash Drive 3
10. AER: Memories of Old
11. Diablo II: Resurrected
12. Cuphead
13. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
14. South Park: The Stick of Truth
15. Child of Light Ultimate Edition
16. Piano
17. Om Nom Run
18. Bowling
19. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
20. Gang Beasts
21. The Escapists 2
22. The Room
23. Cozy Grove
24. Figment
25. Slime Rancher
26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
27. The Escapists
28. SteamWorld Dig
29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
30. Going Under