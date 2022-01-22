Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. Untitled Goose Game

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Among Us

8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

10. Stardew Valley

11. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

12. Ori and the Blind Forest

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

15. Little Nightmares

16. Cooking Simulator

17. The Witcher 3

18. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

19. Just Dance 2022

20. Unravel Two

21. Jump Force

22. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

24. Astroneer

25. Mortal Kombat 11

26. South Park: The Stick of Truth

27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

28. Gris

29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

30. Spiritfarer

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

3. Stardew Valley

4. Ori and the Blind Forest

5. Little Nightmares

6. Cooking Simulator

7. Astroneer

8. South Park: The Stick of Truth

9. Cuphead

10. Unpacking

11. Thief Simulator

12. Contra Anniversary Collection

13. Hollow Knight

14. Five Nights at Freddy’s

15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

17. Overwatch

18. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

20. Star Wars: Republic Commando

21. The Last Campfire

22. Stick Fight: The Game

23. Diablo II: Resurrected

24. Wheel of Fortune

25. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

26. Tetris Effect: Connected

27. Castlevania Advance Collection

28. Eastward

29. The First Tree

30. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour