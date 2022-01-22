Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. Untitled Goose Game
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Among Us
8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
10. Stardew Valley
12. Ori and the Blind Forest
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
15. Little Nightmares
16. Cooking Simulator
17. The Witcher 3
18. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
19. Just Dance 2022
20. Unravel Two
21. Jump Force
22. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. Astroneer
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. South Park: The Stick of Truth
27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
28. Gris
29. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
30. Spiritfarer
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
3. Stardew Valley
4. Ori and the Blind Forest
5. Little Nightmares
6. Cooking Simulator
7. Astroneer
8. South Park: The Stick of Truth
9. Cuphead
10. Unpacking
11. Thief Simulator
12. Contra Anniversary Collection
13. Hollow Knight
14. Five Nights at Freddy’s
15. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
17. Overwatch
18. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
20. Star Wars: Republic Commando
21. The Last Campfire
22. Stick Fight: The Game
23. Diablo II: Resurrected
24. Wheel of Fortune
25. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
26. Tetris Effect: Connected
27. Castlevania Advance Collection
28. Eastward
29. The First Tree
30. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour