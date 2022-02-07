Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– 20XX – $8.99 (prix de base avant promotion: $17.99)

– Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise – $1.99 ($19.99)

– A Hole New World – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Anthill – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $14.79 ($39.99)

– Away: Journey to the Unexpected – $3.39 ($16.99)

– BioShock 2 Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock: The Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition – $7.99 ($19.99)

– BioShock Remastered – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Bit.Trip Beat – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Core – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Fate – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Flux – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Runner – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Bit.Trip Void – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Blossom Tales – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Blue Fire – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bomber Crew – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Boomerang Fu – $1.99 ($4.99)

– Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Borderlands Legendary Collection – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Bridge Constructor Portal – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Child of Light Ultimate Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Children of Morta – $8.57 ($21.99)

– Civilization VI – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Cris Tales – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Crypt of the NecroDancer – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Cyber Shadow – $13.99 ($19.99)

– Dex – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $14.99 ($49.99)

– Double Cross – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $7.99 ($49.99)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – $35.99 ($59.99)

– Dying Light – $37.49 ($49.99)

– Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Embr – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Figment – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Flashback – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Foregone – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Framed Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Gear.Club Unlimited – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Ghost of a Tale – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – $19.79 ($29.99)

– Goblin Sword – $1.99 ($4.99)

– God Eater 3 – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Hades – $16.24 ($24.99)

– Hotshot Racing – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Hover – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Human: Fall Flat – $6.79 ($19.99)

– HyperParasite – $1.99 ($17.99)

– Immortals Fenyx Rising – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Infernium – $4.99 ($24.95)

– Jenny LeClue: Detectivu – $2.99 ($24.99)

– Jump Force – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Just Die Already – $5.99 ($14.99)

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $7.49 ($29.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Lair of the Clockwork God – $5.99 ($19.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Little Nightmares – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Little Nightmares II – $20.09 ($29.99)

– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Mercenaries Saga Chronicles – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – $13.99 ($39.99)

– Moonlighter – $6.24 ($24.99)

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Moto Rush GT – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Mr. Driller DrillLand – $7.49 ($29.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice – $9.59 ($59.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $20.99 ($59.99)

– Namco Museum – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $16.49 ($49.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $15.99 ($39.99)

– NBA 2K22 – $19.79 ($59.99)

– NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Neo Cab – $3.99 ($19.99)

– Ni no Kuni – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Ni no Kuni II – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Oceanhorn – $5.24 ($14.99)

– Oceanhorn 2 – $22.49 ($29.99)

– Old Man’s Journey – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – $9.99 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $6.39 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $17.99 ($59.99)

– One Piece: Unlimited World Red – $6.39 ($39.99)

– Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Paradise Killer – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Paratopic – $1.99 ($5.49)

– Pato Box – $4.49 ($14.99)

– PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 ($59.99)

– PictoQuest – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Pix the Cat – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – $12.99 ($19.99)

– Pumpkin Jack – $13.49 ($29.99)

– Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 ($39.99)

– Rivals of Aether – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – $23.99 ($39.99)

– Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– Shadows of Adam – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Slain: Back From Hell – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Slime-san – $3.99 ($11.99)

– Smoke and Sacrifice – $1.99 ($19.99)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Space Crew – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Splasher – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $11.99 ($59.99)

– SteamWorld Dig – $2.49 ($9.99)

– SteamWorld Dig 2 – $6.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Heist – $4.99 ($19.99)

– SteamWorld Quest – $8.74 ($24.99)

– Summer in Mara – $9.99 ($24.99)

– Super Chariot – $2.23 ($14.90)

– Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – $8.99 ($59.99)

– Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $7.49 ($49.99)

– Syberia – $2.98 ($14.90)

– Syberia 2 – $2.09 ($29.99)

– Syberia 3 – $4.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Tales from the Borderlands – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Tens! – $1.99 ($9.99)

– The Coma: Recut – $4.99 ($14.99)

– The Flame in the Flood – $2.99 ($14.99)

– The Outer Worlds – $23.99 ($59.99)

– The Sinking City – $9.99 ($49.99)

– They Bleed Pixels – $1.99 ($14.99)

– This War of Mine – $3.59 ($39.99)

– Thomas Was Alone – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Toki – $2.23 ($14.90)

– Trials Rising – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Uno – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Unpacking – $15.99 ($19.99)

– Valfaris – $11.24 ($24.99)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Vasara Collection – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Velocity 2X – $3.99 ($19.99)

– WILL: A Wonderful World – $7.49 ($14.99)

– XCOM 2 Collection – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Yono and the Celestial Elephants – $4.99 ($19.99)