Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
2. Minecraft
3. Nintendo Switch Sports
4. Digimon Survive
5. Among Us
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Stardew Valley
8. Green Hell
9. Overcooked 2
10. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
11. Portal: Companion Collection
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Live A Live
16. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass
17. Super Mario Party
18. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
19. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
20. Cooking Simulator
21. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
22. Cuphead
23. Spiritfarer
24. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Mario Strikers: Battle League
27. Monopoly
28. Overcooked: Special Edition
29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
30. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Green Hell
4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
5. Cooking Simulator
6. Cuphead
7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
8. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
9. Thief Simulator
10. Tools Up
11. Slime Rancher
12. Hollow Knight
13. Hungry Shark World
14. Human: Fall Flat
15. Final Fantasy VII
16. Castle Crashers Remastered
17. Real Boxing 2
18. Blasphemous
19. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
21. Ultimate Chicken Horse
22. Golf With Your Friends
23. Streets of Rage 4
24. Boomerang Fu
25. Final Fantasy IX
26. The Escapists
27. Cozy Grove
28. Coromon
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
30. Uno
