Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2. Minecraft

3. Nintendo Switch Sports

4. Digimon Survive

5. Among Us

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Stardew Valley

8. Green Hell

9. Overcooked 2

10. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

11. Portal: Companion Collection

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Live A Live

16. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass

17. Super Mario Party

18. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

19. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

20. Cooking Simulator

21. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

22. Cuphead

23. Spiritfarer

24. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Mario Strikers: Battle League

27. Monopoly

28. Overcooked: Special Edition

29. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

30. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Green Hell

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

5. Cooking Simulator

6. Cuphead

7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

8. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

9. Thief Simulator

10. Tools Up

11. Slime Rancher

12. Hollow Knight

13. Hungry Shark World

14. Human: Fall Flat

15. Final Fantasy VII

16. Castle Crashers Remastered

17. Real Boxing 2

18. Blasphemous

19. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

21. Ultimate Chicken Horse

22. Golf With Your Friends

23. Streets of Rage 4

24. Boomerang Fu

25. Final Fantasy IX

26. The Escapists

27. Cozy Grove

28. Coromon

29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

30. Uno