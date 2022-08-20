Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Cult of the Lamb
2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
3. Minecraft
4. Inside
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
8. Stardew Valley
9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
10. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
11. Among Us
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Mario Party Superstars
15. Portal: Companion Collection
16. Limbo
17. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
18. Super Mario Party
19. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
20. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
21. Cuphead
22. Little Nightmares
23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
24. Octodad
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
27. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
28. Mario Strikers: Battle League
29. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
30. This War of Mine
Download-Only Games
1. Cult of the Lamb
2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
3. Inside
4. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey
5. Stardew Valley
6. Among Us
7. Limbo
8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
9. Cuphead
10. Little Nightmares
11. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
12. Octodad
13. Hollow Knight
14. ACA NeoGeo Metal Sug 5
15. The First Tree
16. Tribes of Midgard
17. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
18. Dicey Dungeons
19. Cattails
20. Divinity: Original Sin 2
21. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition
22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
23. House Flipper
24. Castle Crashers Remastered
25. Figment
26. Cozy Grove
27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
28. Kill It With Fire
29. Terraria
30. Ultimate Chicken Horse
