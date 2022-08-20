Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Cult of the Lamb

2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

3. Minecraft

4. Inside

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

8. Stardew Valley

9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

10. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

11. Among Us

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Mario Party Superstars

15. Portal: Companion Collection

16. Limbo

17. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

18. Super Mario Party

19. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

20. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

21. Cuphead

22. Little Nightmares

23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

24. Octodad

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

27. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

28. Mario Strikers: Battle League

29. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

30. This War of Mine

Download-Only Games

1. Cult of the Lamb

2. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

3. Inside

4. Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey

5. Stardew Valley

6. Among Us

7. Limbo

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

9. Cuphead

10. Little Nightmares

11. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

12. Octodad

13. Hollow Knight

14. ACA NeoGeo Metal Sug 5

15. The First Tree

16. Tribes of Midgard

17. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

18. Dicey Dungeons

19. Cattails

20. Divinity: Original Sin 2

21. Puzzle & Dragons: Nintendo Switch Edition

22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

23. House Flipper

24. Castle Crashers Remastered

25. Figment

26. Cozy Grove

27. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

28. Kill It With Fire

29. Terraria

30. Ultimate Chicken Horse