Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Garfield Lasagna Party
Harvestella
It Takes Two
AAA Clock 2
Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1)
Delivery Driver: The Simulator
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom
Dragon Prana
ENOH
Fantasy Blacksmith
Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition
From Space
Ghost Song
Godlike Burger
Hatup
Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
How to Say Goodbye
Lonesome Village
Master Spy
Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo
Missile Command: Recharged
My Life: Riding Stables 3
Pilgrims
Pirated Code: Admin Edition
Run Box Run
Shatter Remastered Deluxe
Snow Madness
Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
The Samurai Collection
The Vanishing Hitchhiker
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Weedcraft Inc
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Mario Party 1 (Nintendo 64)
- Mario Party 2 (Nintendo 64)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud
Les DLC de la semaine :
- OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone
Les promotions de la semaine :
en cours …
