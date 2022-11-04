Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Garfield Lasagna Party

Harvestella

It Takes Two

AAA Clock 2

Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1)

Delivery Driver: The Simulator

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Dragon Prana

ENOH

Fantasy Blacksmith

Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition

From Space

Ghost Song

Godlike Burger

Hatup

Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch

How to Say Goodbye

Lonesome Village

Master Spy

Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo

Missile Command: Recharged

My Life: Riding Stables 3

Pilgrims

Pirated Code: Admin Edition

Run Box Run

Shatter Remastered Deluxe

Snow Madness

Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home

The Samurai Collection

The Vanishing Hitchhiker

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Weedcraft Inc

Nintendo Switch Online :



Mario Party 1 (Nintendo 64)

Mario Party 2 (Nintendo 64)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Resident Evil 2 Cloud

Resident Evil 3 Cloud

Les DLC de la semaine :

OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone

Les promotions de la semaine :

en cours …