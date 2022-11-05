Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Bayonetta 3
2. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
4. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
5. Persona 5 Royal
6. Disney Dreamlight Valley
7. Minecraft
8. Splatoon 3
9. Among Us
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Stardew Valley
12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
13. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
17. Dicey Dungeons
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Boomerang Fu
20. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. Amnesia: Collection
23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
24. BioShock: The Collection
25. Factorio
26. Harvestella
27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
28. Resident Evil 4
29. Overcooked 2
30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Download-Only Games
1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Dicey Dungeons
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Amnesia: Collection
8. Factorio
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
11. Green Hell
12. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
13. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
14. The First Tree
15. Cooking Simulator
16. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
17. Death’s Door
18. Cuphead
19. Little Misfortune
20. Hollow Knight
21. Retro Bowl
22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
23. Cozy Grove
24. Octodad
25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
26. Cult of the Lamb
27. Doom
28. Thief Simulator
29. Don’t Starve
30. Cattails
