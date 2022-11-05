Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Bayonetta 3

2. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

4. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

5. Persona 5 Royal

6. Disney Dreamlight Valley

7. Minecraft

8. Splatoon 3

9. Among Us

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11. Stardew Valley

12. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

13. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

17. Dicey Dungeons

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. Boomerang Fu

20. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. Amnesia: Collection

23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

24. BioShock: The Collection

25. Factorio

26. Harvestella

27. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

28. Resident Evil 4

29. Overcooked 2

30. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Download-Only Games

1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Dicey Dungeons

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Amnesia: Collection

8. Factorio

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

11. Green Hell

12. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

13. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

14. The First Tree

15. Cooking Simulator

16. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

17. Death’s Door

18. Cuphead

19. Little Misfortune

20. Hollow Knight

21. Retro Bowl

22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm

23. Cozy Grove

24. Octodad

25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

26. Cult of the Lamb

27. Doom

28. Thief Simulator

29. Don’t Starve

30. Cattails