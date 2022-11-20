Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch ! Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Witch on the Holy Night – 19.9GB
Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World – 8.7GB
Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival – 8.2GB
Front Mission 1st: Remake – 5.1GB
Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses – 3.1GB
Grappling Dash – 3.1GB
Work from Home – 2.9GB
Wavetale – 2.9GB
Samurai Maiden – 2.7GB
Swoon! Earth Escape – 2.3GB
Aero Striker – World Invasion – 2.2GB
KnifeBoy Rebooted – 1.7GB
Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible – 1.7GB
Papetura – 1.6GB
Blade of Darkness – 1.5GB
Cassiodora – 1.5GB
The Knight Witch – 1.4GB
Sword of the Vagrant – 1.4GB
Watch Over Christmas – 1.3GB
Freud’s Bones – The Game – 1.3GB
Mech Armada – 1.2GB
Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance – 1.1GB
Bot Gaiden – 1.1GB
Togges – 985MB
Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister – 929MB
Parents Vs Kids – 864MB
Half Dead 3 – 691MB
Legendary Heroes – 657MB
Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator – 553MB
Siralim Ultimate – 463MB
Super Kiwi 64 – 431MB
The Rumble Fish 2 – 355MB
Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute – 341MB
Petite Adventure – 320MB
Intrepid Izzy – 311MB
How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – 296MB
TOMOMI – 277MB
Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle – 267MB
Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 – 259MB
Primal Light – 224MB
Simona’s Requiem – 221MB
Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 – 219MB
My Downtown – 217MB
Pocket Pool – 211MB
A Building Full of Cats – 160MB
Railbound – 156MB
Dead Station – 150MB
Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition – 123MB
Retro Goal – 46MB
