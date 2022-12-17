Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Pokemon Scarlet

4. Hades

5. Hollow Knight

6. Stardew Valley

7. Exorder

8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

9. Portal: Companion Collection

10. Nintendo Switch Sports

11. Celeste

12. Minecraft

13. Just Dance 2023 Edition

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Untitled Goose Game

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Among Us

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

25. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

27. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

28. Chained Echoes

29. Splatoon 3

30. Graviter

Download-Only Games

1. Hollow Knight

2. Stardew Valley

3. Exorder

4. Celeste

5. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

6. Among Us

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. Chained Echoes

9. Graviter

10. The Last Campfire

11. Bastion

12. Cult of the Lamb

13. The Oregon Trail

14. Dicey Dungeons

15. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

16. Creepy Tale

17. Death’s Door

18. Okami HD

19. A Little to the Left

20. Tools Up

21. Cuphead

22. What Remains of Edith Finch

23. Pid

24. Minigolf Adventure

25. Inscryption

26. Disco Elysium

27. Tetris Effect: Connected

28. Contra Anniversary Collection

29. Destropolis

30. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun