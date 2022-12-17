Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Pokemon Scarlet
4. Hades
5. Hollow Knight
6. Stardew Valley
7. Exorder
8. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
9. Portal: Companion Collection
10. Nintendo Switch Sports
11. Celeste
12. Minecraft
13. Just Dance 2023 Edition
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Untitled Goose Game
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Among Us
18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
25. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
27. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
28. Chained Echoes
29. Splatoon 3
30. Graviter
Download-Only Games
1. Hollow Knight
2. Stardew Valley
3. Exorder
4. Celeste
5. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
6. Among Us
7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
8. Chained Echoes
9. Graviter
10. The Last Campfire
11. Bastion
12. Cult of the Lamb
13. The Oregon Trail
14. Dicey Dungeons
15. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
16. Creepy Tale
17. Death’s Door
18. Okami HD
19. A Little to the Left
20. Tools Up
21. Cuphead
22. What Remains of Edith Finch
23. Pid
24. Minigolf Adventure
25. Inscryption
26. Disco Elysium
27. Tetris Effect: Connected
28. Contra Anniversary Collection
29. Destropolis
30. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
