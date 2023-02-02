Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en janvier 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment). Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 janvier :

01./New. – Fire Emblem Engage [20.01.2023] {7 600¥}

02./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

03./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378¥}

04./01. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

05./New. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980¥}

06./03. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500¥}

07./New – Persona 3 Portable (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980¥}

08./12. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {7 990¥}

09./14. – Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) [17.8.2022] {1 500¥}

10./02. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

11./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] {6 930¥}

12./New. – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous) [26.1.2023] {5 478¥}

13./07. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {4 300¥}

14./20. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

15./19. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

16./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (imagineer) [03.12.2020] {6 380¥}

17./09. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750¥}

18./18. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

19./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}

20./08. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530¥}