Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Fire Emblem Engage
2. Just Dance 2023 Edition
3. Minecraft
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass
6. Nintendo Switch Sports
7. Stardew Valley
8. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
9. Among Us
10. Dragon Ball FighterZ
11. WRC 9
12. Pokemon Violet
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Uno
15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
16. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
17. A Little to the Left
18. Hunting Simulator
19. Monopoly
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Unravel Two
22. Pokemon Scarlet
23. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
24. Hungry Shark World
25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
26. It Takes Two
27. Persona 4 Golden
28. Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden
29. Disney Dreamlight Valley
30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Uno
4. A Little to the Left
5. Hungry Shark World
6. Persona 4 Golden
7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
8. Minigolf Adventure
9. Persona 3 Portable
10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
11. Hollow Knight
12. nOS New Operating System
13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
14. ibb & obb
15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
16. South Park: The Stick of Truth
17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
18. Wheel of Fortune
19. Huntdown
20. Cozy Grove
21. Figment
22. Real Boxing 2
23. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
24. Crash Drive 3
25. Child of Light
26. Kill It With Fire
27. Melatonin
28. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
29. Pico Park
30. Jeopardy
