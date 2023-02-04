Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Fire Emblem Engage

2. Just Dance 2023 Edition

3. Minecraft

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass

6. Nintendo Switch Sports

7. Stardew Valley

8. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

9. Among Us

10. Dragon Ball FighterZ

11. WRC 9

12. Pokemon Violet

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Uno

15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

17. A Little to the Left

18. Hunting Simulator

19. Monopoly

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Unravel Two

22. Pokemon Scarlet

23. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

24. Hungry Shark World

25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

26. It Takes Two

27. Persona 4 Golden

28. Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden

29. Disney Dreamlight Valley

30. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Uno

4. A Little to the Left

5. Hungry Shark World

6. Persona 4 Golden

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. Minigolf Adventure

9. Persona 3 Portable

10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

11. Hollow Knight

12. nOS New Operating System

13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

14. ibb & obb

15. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

16. South Park: The Stick of Truth

17. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm

18. Wheel of Fortune

19. Huntdown

20. Cozy Grove

21. Figment

22. Real Boxing 2

23. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

24. Crash Drive 3

25. Child of Light

26. Kill It With Fire

27. Melatonin

28. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

29. Pico Park

30. Jeopardy