Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Party Superstars
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Metroid Prime Remastered
4. Windbound
5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
6. Minecraft
7. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
8. Ori and the Blind Forest
9. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
10. Stardew Valley
11. Just Dance 2023 Edition
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Among Us
16. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
19. Luigi’s Mansion 3
20. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
21. Pokemon Violet
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Super Mario Odyssey
24. Octopath Traveler II
25. Metro 2033 Redux
26. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
27. Pokemon Scarlet
28. Saints Row: The Third
29. Dragon Ball FighterZ
30. Goat Simulator
Download-Only Games
1. Windbound
2. Ori and the Blind Forest
3. Stardew Valley
4. Among Us
5. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
6. Goat Simulator
7. Farm Tycoon
8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
9. Waku Waku Sweets
10. Subnautica
11. Figment
12. Badland
13. Salt and Sanctuary
14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
15. The Last Campfire
16. Hentai World
17. South Park: The Stick of Truth
18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
20. Blanc
21. Hollow Knight
22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
23. Ultimate Chicken Horse
24. Road 96
25. Uno
26. Little Nightmares
27. A Little to the Left
28. Splatter Zombiecalypse Now
29. Hungry Shark World
30. The Hong Kong Massacre
