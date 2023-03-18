Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Party Superstars

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Metroid Prime Remastered

4. Windbound

5. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

6. Minecraft

7. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

8. Ori and the Blind Forest

9. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

10. Stardew Valley

11. Just Dance 2023 Edition

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Among Us

16. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

17. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

18. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

19. Luigi’s Mansion 3

20. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

21. Pokemon Violet

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Super Mario Odyssey

24. Octopath Traveler II

25. Metro 2033 Redux

26. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

27. Pokemon Scarlet

28. Saints Row: The Third

29. Dragon Ball FighterZ

30. Goat Simulator

Download-Only Games

1. Windbound

2. Ori and the Blind Forest

3. Stardew Valley

4. Among Us

5. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

6. Goat Simulator

7. Farm Tycoon

8. Disney Dreamlight Valley

9. Waku Waku Sweets

10. Subnautica

11. Figment

12. Badland

13. Salt and Sanctuary

14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

15. The Last Campfire

16. Hentai World

17. South Park: The Stick of Truth

18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

20. Blanc

21. Hollow Knight

22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

23. Ultimate Chicken Horse

24. Road 96

25. Uno

26. Little Nightmares

27. A Little to the Left

28. Splatter Zombiecalypse Now

29. Hungry Shark World

30. The Hong Kong Massacre