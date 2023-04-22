Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

3. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Minecraft

8. Super Mario Odyssey

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Just Dance 2023 Edition

11. Among Us

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Stardew Valley

14. Overcooked 2

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

17. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

20. Hollow Knight

21. Portal: Companion Collection

22. NBA 2K23

23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

25. Dredge

26. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

27. Minecraft Legends

28. Pokemon Violet

29. Hades

30. Subnautica

Download-Only Games

1. Boomerang Fu

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Disney Dreamlight Valley

5. Hollow Knight

6. Subnautica

7. Little Nightmares

8. Modern Combat

9. The Last Campfire

10. Contra Anniversary Collection

11. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

12. South Park: The Stick of Truth

13. Inside

14. Wildfrost

15. Rubber Bandits

16. A Little to the Left

17. Human: Fall Flat

18. Celeste

19. Terraria

20. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

21. Cult of the Lamb

22. Have a Nice Death

23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

25. Uno

26. Inscryption

27. Gato Roboto

28. Persona 4 Golden

29. Slime Rancher

30. Blasphemous