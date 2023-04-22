Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
3. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Minecraft
8. Super Mario Odyssey
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Just Dance 2023 Edition
11. Among Us
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Stardew Valley
14. Overcooked 2
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
17. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
20. Hollow Knight
21. Portal: Companion Collection
22. NBA 2K23
23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Dredge
26. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
27. Minecraft Legends
28. Pokemon Violet
29. Hades
30. Subnautica
Download-Only Games
1. Boomerang Fu
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
5. Hollow Knight
6. Subnautica
7. Little Nightmares
8. Modern Combat
9. The Last Campfire
10. Contra Anniversary Collection
11. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
12. South Park: The Stick of Truth
13. Inside
14. Wildfrost
15. Rubber Bandits
16. A Little to the Left
17. Human: Fall Flat
18. Celeste
19. Terraria
20. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
21. Cult of the Lamb
22. Have a Nice Death
23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
25. Uno
26. Inscryption
27. Gato Roboto
28. Persona 4 Golden
29. Slime Rancher
30. Blasphemous
