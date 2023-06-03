Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mai 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 mai :

01./New. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] — 7 900¥

02./10. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] — 7 678¥

03./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] — 6 578¥

04./14. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] — 2 750¥

05./09. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] — 6 500¥

06./01. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] — 3 990¥

07./17. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] — 7 920¥

08./00. – Dragon Quest X: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Offline (Square-Enix) [15.9.2022] — 8 580¥

09./20. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] — 1 530¥

10./15. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] — 6 578¥

11./02. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] — 3 990¥

12./03. – Final Fantasy V (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] — 2 200¥

13./13. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] — 3 990¥

14./04. – Final Fantasy VI (Square-Enix) [20.4.2023] — 2 200¥

15./19. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] — 3 960¥

16./11. – Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) [10.12.2020] — 3 850¥

17./18. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) [24.2.2023] — 6 500¥

18./00. – Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) [27.10.2017] — 6 578¥

19./16. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] — 520¥

20./00. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] — 6 500¥