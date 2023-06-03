Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
4. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Mortal Kombat 11
7. Minecraft
8. Stardew Valley
9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
10. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
11. Nintendo Switch Sports
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
15. Among Us
16. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3
17. LEGO 2K Drive
18. Super Mario Odyssey
19. Modern Combat
20. Pokemon Violet
21. Just Dance 2023 Edition
22. Call of Juarez + Dying Light
23. Gang Beasts
24. Cars 3
25. The Oregon Trail
26. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
27. Unpacking
28. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe
29. Outlast II
30. BioShock: The Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
3. Among Us
4. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3
5. Modern Combat
6. The Oregon Trail
7. Outlast II
8. Inside
9. Little Nightmares
10. Cassette Beasts
11. Truck Simulator
12. Farm Tycoon
13. Disney Dreamlight Valley
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
16. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
17. Slime Rancher
18. Hollow Knight
19. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
20. Kanjozoku Game
21. Human: Fall Flat
22. Theft Ride
23. The Jackbox Party Pack 2
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
26. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
27. Cozy Grove
28. Cooking Simulator
29. Five Nights at Freddy’s
30. Limbo
