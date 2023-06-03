Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

4. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

5. Mario Party Superstars

6. Mortal Kombat 11

7. Minecraft

8. Stardew Valley

9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

10. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

11. Nintendo Switch Sports

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

14. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

15. Among Us

16. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3

17. LEGO 2K Drive

18. Super Mario Odyssey

19. Modern Combat

20. Pokemon Violet

21. Just Dance 2023 Edition

22. Call of Juarez + Dying Light

23. Gang Beasts

24. Cars 3

25. The Oregon Trail

26. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

27. Unpacking

28. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe

29. Outlast II

30. BioShock: The Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

3. Among Us

4. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 3

5. Modern Combat

6. The Oregon Trail

7. Outlast II

8. Inside

9. Little Nightmares

10. Cassette Beasts

11. Truck Simulator

12. Farm Tycoon

13. Disney Dreamlight Valley

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

16. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

17. Slime Rancher

18. Hollow Knight

19. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

20. Kanjozoku Game

21. Human: Fall Flat

22. Theft Ride

23. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

26. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

27. Cozy Grove

28. Cooking Simulator

29. Five Nights at Freddy’s

30. Limbo