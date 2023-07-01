Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Pikmin 1 + 2
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. NBA 2K23
5. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
6. Minecraft
7. Super Mario Party
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Stardew Valley
10. Portal: Companion Collection
11. Just Dance 2023 Edition
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Among Us
14. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
15. Hades
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Unpacking
18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
19. MLB The Show 23
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Overcooked 2
22. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
23. Disney Dreamlight Valley
24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
25. Dragon Ball FighterZ
26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
27. Mortal Kombat 11
28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
29. Unravel Two
30. Celeste
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Celeste
5. Super Meat Boy Forever
6. Inside
7. Rubber Bandits
8. Don’t Starve Together
9. Subnautica
10. A Little to the Left
11. Everdream Valley
12. Ultimate Chicken Horse
13. Hollow Knight
14. Wolf Simulator
15. Goat Simulator
16. Hentai Girls
17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
18. Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Pikmin 2
21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
22. Slime Rancher
23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
24. The Walking Dead
25. Limbo
26. Uno
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
28. Pico Park
29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
30. South Park: The Stick of Truth
