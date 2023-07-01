Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. Pikmin 1 + 2

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. NBA 2K23

5. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

6. Minecraft

7. Super Mario Party

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Stardew Valley

10. Portal: Companion Collection

11. Just Dance 2023 Edition

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Among Us

14. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

15. Hades

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Unpacking

18. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

19. MLB The Show 23

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Overcooked 2

22. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

23. Disney Dreamlight Valley

24. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

25. Dragon Ball FighterZ

26. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

27. Mortal Kombat 11

28. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

29. Unravel Two

30. Celeste

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Celeste

5. Super Meat Boy Forever

6. Inside

7. Rubber Bandits

8. Don’t Starve Together

9. Subnautica

10. A Little to the Left

11. Everdream Valley

12. Ultimate Chicken Horse

13. Hollow Knight

14. Wolf Simulator

15. Goat Simulator

16. Hentai Girls

17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

18. Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Pikmin 2

21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

22. Slime Rancher

23. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

24. The Walking Dead

25. Limbo

26. Uno

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

28. Pico Park

29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

30. South Park: The Stick of Truth