Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juillet 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 juillet :

01./New. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500 ¥}

02./02. – Pikmin 2 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000 ¥}

03./01. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

04./04. – Pikmin 1 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000 ¥}

05./05. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

06./14. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

07./08. – Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Spike-Chunsoft) [30.6.2023] {6 980 ¥}

08./00. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami) [21.4.2022] {8 250 ¥}

09./13. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500 ¥}

10./17. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 ¥}

11./00. – Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [13.6.2018] {1 480 ¥}

12./11. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

13./18. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

14./00. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [11.1.2018] {1 480 ¥}

15./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 ¥}

16./00. – Crystar (FuRyu) [24.2.2022] {5 775 ¥}

17./00. – Gang Beasts (Boneloaf) [11.5.2022] {2 499 ¥}

18./New. – YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! (D3 Publisher) [20.7.2023] {1 111 ¥}

19./09. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678 ¥}

20./00. – Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] {2 150 ¥}