Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 20 au 26 août 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Red Dead Redemption
- Mario Party Superstar
- Storyteller
- Vampire Survivors
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- LEGO Worlds
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Subnautica
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC Bundle
- Among Us
- Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary
- CARS 3: course vers la victoire
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Forces Édition bonus numérique
- A Little to the Left
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Broforce
- Farm Tycoon
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- Pikuniku
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Storyteller
- Vampire Survivors
- Subnautica
- Among Us
- Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary
- A Little to the Left
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Broforce
- Farm Tycoon
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- Pikuniku
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Torchlight III
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Cooking Arena
- Heave Ho
- Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Brotato
- Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons
- Mega Ramp Moto – Dirt Bike Stunts Simulator
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- MotoGP20
- Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Elli
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
