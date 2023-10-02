Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en septembre 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 30 septembre :

01./00. – Suika Game (popIn) [09.12.2021] {240 ¥}

02./01. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500 ¥}

03./03. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990 ¥}

04./08. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990 ¥}

05./04. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

06./00. – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) [14.4.2022] {7 678 ¥}

07./05. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

08./06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

09./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 ¥}

10./00. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500 ¥}

11./11. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 ¥}

12./13. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500 ¥}

13./00. – Romancing SaGa 3 (Square-Enix) [11.11.2019] {3 500 ¥}

14./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

15./14. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

16./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) [28.12.2017] {1 530 ¥}

17./00. – PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Square-Enix) [09.3.2023] {1 980 ¥}

18./New. – Silent Hope (Marvelous) [28.9.2023] {5 478 ¥}

19./00. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500 ¥}

20./02. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378 ¥}