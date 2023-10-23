Sega lance des promotions aujourd’hui. La plupart de ces rabais seront disponibles jusqu’au 21 aout 2022. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|SONIC FORCES
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|SolSeraph
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Catherine: Full Body
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|31-oct
|Puyo Puyo Tetris
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Out Run
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Phantasy Star
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Virtua Racing
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Shinobi
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Space Harrier
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Gain Ground
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Ichidant-R
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Persona 5 Strikers
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|31-oct
|Valkyria Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Sonic Mania
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|31-oct
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|31-oct
|Two Point Campus
|29,99 €
|-55%
|13,49€
|31-oct
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey III HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey II HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
