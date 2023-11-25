Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario RPG
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. Suika Game
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Hogwarts Legacy
6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Overcooked 2
9. Just Dance 2024 Edition
10. Bluey: The Videogame
11. Risk of Rain Returns
12. Minecraft
13. Stardew Valley
14. Portal: Companion Collection
15. Inside
16. Among Us
17. EA Sports FC 24
18. Mario Party Superstars
19. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
20. Dave the Diver
21. Red Dead Redemption
22. Super Mario Odyssey
23. Nintendo Switch Sports
24. Five Nights at Freddy’s
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
27. The House of the Dead: Remake
28. Retro Bowl
29. Unravel Two
30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Risk of Rain Returns
3. Stardew Valley
4. Inside
5. Among Us
6. Dave the Diver
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s
8. The House of the Dead: Remake
9. Retro Bowl
10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
11. Limbo
12. Namco Museum
13. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
14. Modern Combat
15. Spirittea
16. Surgeon Simulator CPR
17. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
18. Disney Dreamight Valley
19. Contra Anniversary Collection
20. Hollow Knight
21. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
22. Old Man’s Journey
23. Goat Simulator
24. Backpack Hero
25. Vampire Survivors
26. Pico Park
27. Rubber Bandits
28. Police Simulator 2023
29. The Escapists
30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
