Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario RPG

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Suika Game

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Overcooked 2

9. Just Dance 2024 Edition

10. Bluey: The Videogame

11. Risk of Rain Returns

12. Minecraft

13. Stardew Valley

14. Portal: Companion Collection

15. Inside

16. Among Us

17. EA Sports FC 24

18. Mario Party Superstars

19. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

20. Dave the Diver

21. Red Dead Redemption

22. Super Mario Odyssey

23. Nintendo Switch Sports

24. Five Nights at Freddy’s

25. Mortal Kombat 11

26. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

27. The House of the Dead: Remake

28. Retro Bowl

29. Unravel Two

30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Risk of Rain Returns

3. Stardew Valley

4. Inside

5. Among Us

6. Dave the Diver

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s

8. The House of the Dead: Remake

9. Retro Bowl

10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

11. Limbo

12. Namco Museum

13. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

14. Modern Combat

15. Spirittea

16. Surgeon Simulator CPR

17. The Jackbox Party Pack 10

18. Disney Dreamight Valley

19. Contra Anniversary Collection

20. Hollow Knight

21. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

22. Old Man’s Journey

23. Goat Simulator

24. Backpack Hero

25. Vampire Survivors

26. Pico Park

27. Rubber Bandits

28. Police Simulator 2023

29. The Escapists

30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red